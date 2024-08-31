Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch viral video: 2-year-old boy cries, refuses to leave kidnapper due to...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, left after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

Ex-IND cricketer hits out at captain, coaches for ‘denting confidence of batters’, says ‘humein dhai din mein….’

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, left after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, left after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

Ex-IND cricketer hits out at captain, coaches for ‘denting confidence of batters’, says ‘humein dhai din mein….’

Ex-IND cricketer hits out at captain, coaches for ‘denting confidence of batters’, says ‘humein dhai din mein….’

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

6 animals that reproduce without mating

6 animals that reproduce without mating

Indian movies re-releasing in cinemas this week

Indian movies re-releasing in cinemas this week

7 countries for Beer lovers

7 countries for Beer lovers

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Despite making his debut with Tabu, Kunal Kapoor gained real recognition after he starred in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Rang De Basanti'. The film starred Soha Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Sharman Joshi among others.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 04:49 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many actors in Bollywood worked in some great films but then their career went off track and they were tagged as flops. In such a situation, these actors quit acting and now they have become successful businessmen. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who worked with superstars like Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan but when his career did not work out, he left acting and now he is a successful entrepreneur.

The actor we are talking about has appeared in many many hit films with an ensemble cast, but he could not give a single solo hit film in his 18-year career. This actor is none other than 'Rang De Basanti' star Kunal Kapoor who made his debut opposite Tabu in 'Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities'.

Before coming into films, Kunal Kapoor used to export mangoes to Hong Kong at the age of 18, however, he left his job to become an actor. Kunal started his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant director in the film 'Aks'. After this, he took acting training under Barry John and then became a part of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group Motley.

Despite making his debut with Tabu, Kunal Kapoor gained real recognition after he starred in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Rang De Basanti'. The film starred Soha Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Sharman Joshi among others in lead roles and became one of the highest-grossing films.

However, after this, Kunal Kapoor's three back-to-back films 'Hattrick', 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag', and 'Aaja Nachle' flopped. In 'Aaja Nachle', the actor shared screen space with Madhuri Dixit. After this, 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' was released, which was a semi-hit.

Kunal Kapoor then starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Don 2' and 'Dear Zindagi' and both the films were box-office successes. However, all of Kunal Kapoor's hits were multi-starrers. He did not give a single solo hit in a career spanning 18 years.

Kunal Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 film 'Ankahi Kahaniya' and the web series 'The Empire', however, he has not worked in any films or web series since then.

Kunal has now relatively distanced himself from acting and is running his own company worth Rs 110 crore. Kunal Kapoor is running the leading crowd-funding platform Ketto which raises funds for the helpless and needy. He established it in 2012 with business partners Zaheer Adenwala and Varun Sheth.

According to reports, the total revenue of the company is more than Rs 110 crore and helps Kunal Kapoor live a lavish lifestyle despite not being an active part of films. His total net worth is reportedly Rs 166 crore.

Kunal Kapoor also has a special relationship with Amitabh Bachchan's family. The actor is married to Naina Bachchan, daughter of Big B's brother Ajitabh Bachchan. This makes Kunal Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law.

Naina Bachchan is an investment banker. The couple got married in 2015. They announced the birth of their son in January 2022.

Kunal Kapoor will be next seen in 'Vishwambhara' opposite South superstar Chiranjeevi.

READ | This film had father playing lead hero in son's production, became superflop, made for Rs 275 crore, earned just Rs..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Avani Lekhara scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 golds at Paralympics; Mona Agarwal wins bronze

Avani Lekhara scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 golds at Paralympics; Mona Agarwal wins bronze

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Not Beijing, this Indian city is new billionaire capital of Asia, its..

Not Beijing, this Indian city is new billionaire capital of Asia, its..

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets Rs 45900000 notices from two states for...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets Rs 45900000 notices from two states for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement