Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Despite making his debut with Tabu, Kunal Kapoor gained real recognition after he starred in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Rang De Basanti'. The film starred Soha Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Sharman Joshi among others.

Many actors in Bollywood worked in some great films but then their career went off track and they were tagged as flops. In such a situation, these actors quit acting and now they have become successful businessmen. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who worked with superstars like Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan but when his career did not work out, he left acting and now he is a successful entrepreneur.

The actor we are talking about has appeared in many many hit films with an ensemble cast, but he could not give a single solo hit film in his 18-year career. This actor is none other than 'Rang De Basanti' star Kunal Kapoor who made his debut opposite Tabu in 'Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities'.

Before coming into films, Kunal Kapoor used to export mangoes to Hong Kong at the age of 18, however, he left his job to become an actor. Kunal started his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant director in the film 'Aks'. After this, he took acting training under Barry John and then became a part of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group Motley.

Despite making his debut with Tabu, Kunal Kapoor gained real recognition after he starred in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Rang De Basanti'. The film starred Soha Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Sharman Joshi among others in lead roles and became one of the highest-grossing films.

However, after this, Kunal Kapoor's three back-to-back films 'Hattrick', 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag', and 'Aaja Nachle' flopped. In 'Aaja Nachle', the actor shared screen space with Madhuri Dixit. After this, 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' was released, which was a semi-hit.

Kunal Kapoor then starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Don 2' and 'Dear Zindagi' and both the films were box-office successes. However, all of Kunal Kapoor's hits were multi-starrers. He did not give a single solo hit in a career spanning 18 years.

Kunal Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 film 'Ankahi Kahaniya' and the web series 'The Empire', however, he has not worked in any films or web series since then.

Kunal has now relatively distanced himself from acting and is running his own company worth Rs 110 crore. Kunal Kapoor is running the leading crowd-funding platform Ketto which raises funds for the helpless and needy. He established it in 2012 with business partners Zaheer Adenwala and Varun Sheth.

According to reports, the total revenue of the company is more than Rs 110 crore and helps Kunal Kapoor live a lavish lifestyle despite not being an active part of films. His total net worth is reportedly Rs 166 crore.

Kunal Kapoor also has a special relationship with Amitabh Bachchan's family. The actor is married to Naina Bachchan, daughter of Big B's brother Ajitabh Bachchan. This makes Kunal Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law.

Naina Bachchan is an investment banker. The couple got married in 2015. They announced the birth of their son in January 2022.

Kunal Kapoor will be next seen in 'Vishwambhara' opposite South superstar Chiranjeevi.

READ | This film had father playing lead hero in son's production, became superflop, made for Rs 275 crore, earned just Rs..