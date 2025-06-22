Karan Singh Grover has had two failed marriages with two actresses. His first marriage with Shraddha Nigam lasted just 10 months, then his second marriage with Jennifer Winget ended fater two years. Since 2016, he has been living happily with his third wife Bipasha Basu.

Karan Singh Grover has been married thrice in his life. He first tied the knot with actress Shraddha Nigam, whom he had met through a common friend, in 2008. Their marriage lasted just 10 months after they took a divorce next year. It was rumoured that the reason for their divorce was Karan's extramarital affair with his Dill Mill Gayye co-star Jennifer Winget. In 2012, Karan married Jennifer, confirming those rumours. However, they also separated in 2014 after Karan fell in love with Bipasha Basu on the sets of their horror film Alone. In 2016, Grover tied the knot with Basu, and has been living happily with her since nine years. The couple also welcomed their first daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover in 2022.

Shraddha on her 10-month-long marriage with Karan

In an old interview, when Karan's first wife Shraddha was asked why their marriage fell apart in just months, she said, "There were a lot of things. Like marriage, divorce is not a decision you can jump into. You can’t just wake-up one day and say that I can’t put up with all this shit and give up. It was thought about clearly as the marriage. I am a very regular Indian girl at heart. So, I wouldn’t end a marriage in a moment."

Why Jennifer she chose to marry Karan

Jennifer Winget, in an interview to Bollywood Bubble, had shared that she was called "mad" for marrying the divorcee Karan as she recalled, "Everyone was like are you mad? What are you doing? Everyone said that, but at that point, even if God would have told me na that don't do it, I had been like no, but I want to. That's the thing, if I have to do something, I want to do something, I will do it and that's what I wanted to do, and it felt right then."

How Bipasha convinced her parents for Karan

Bipasha Basu was involved in a long-term relationship with John Abraham before she tied the knot with Karan, and hence, when her parents objected to her marriage with a two-time divorcee, she explained to them that her relationship was "longer and much bigger" than his two marriages. She told Pinkvilla in 2022, "Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him. Relationships don’t work out, it’s unfortunate but in the longer run when you look back you are always happier. It’s always said that things happen in your life for a reason and it’s always true."

"Everyone has their own sh*t to deal with" - Karan on his two divorces

In 2024, Karan Singh Grover finally broke silence on his two divorces when he told Bombay Times, "There's nothing good about a breakup or a divorce. Yeah, later when people move on, they realise that it happened for the best. That's a good thing. But I never felt the need to speak to anyone about the crap that's happening in my life because I don't expect people to come and talk to me about the crap that's happening in their life. That is not my main motive. I would like to spread some love and joy. Everyone has their own sh*t to deal with and I think everyone deserves that kind of privacy to handle their own sh*t."

