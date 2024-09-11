Meet actor whose career ended after 5 flop films, then quit acting, grandfather was a superstar, his father...

Shashi Kapoor's son Karan also entered the world of acting like his grandfather and father. But unlike other star kids of the Kapoor family, he failed to win the hearts of the people.

Raj Kapoor proved to be an amazing actor and director of his time. His son Shashi Kapoor also won the hearts of people with his work. But Shashi Kapoor's son could not carry forward this legacy. After giving many flop films, he said goodbye to the world of acting and made his career in photography.

Raj Kapoor had a huge fan following in his time, actresses used to forget their dialogues after seeing Shashi Kapoor's beauty. But, his children could not even touch a fraction of his success. His sons tried to make a career in Bollywood, but failed miserably, after which they distanced themselves from the film world. Shashi Kapoor's youngest son Karan Kapoor, a beloved member of the Kapoor family, was not able to give the right direction to his career. Despite his grandfather and father being superstars, he decided to quit acting after struggling for 10 years.

But unlike other star kids of the Kapoor family, he failed to win the hearts of the people. He looked exactly like his mother, due to which people could not relate to him as he looked like an Englishman. Shashi Kapoor launched his son in films with great ambitions, but luck and the audience did not support him and he stepped away from the film world.

Karan tried to showcase his acting skills on screen for 10 years. But in his entire career, he could give only 5 Hindi films. But these five films also proved to be flops at the box office. In his career, he worked in films like 'Sultanat', 'Loha', and 'Afsar'. He could not give a single hit in his entire career. After this, he said quit acting and went abroad. In his career, he played all kinds of roles, but the audience did not give Karan a place in their hearts.

Let us tell you that after failing in the world of acting, Karan tried his luck with his passion for photography and made his career in it. In his recent interview, Karan said that he is quite keen to do more photography projects in India.

Karan Kapoor married English model Lorna Tarling Kapoor; the couple are now separated. They have a daughter, Aliya Kapoor, and a son Zak Kapoor.

