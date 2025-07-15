Meet actor who worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, sold eggs to survive, could not even afford tea, is now…, his name is..

Ishtiyak Khan is now one of the most accomplished actors in the film industry and often goes viral for his comic timing in films. He was recently seen in films like Maidaan, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and most recently in Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Actors and actresses, if they want to survive in Bollywood, not only have to work hard but also perform menial tasks until they become successful. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who garnered fame for his role in films like Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha and Salman Khan’s Bharat; however, despite working with superstars, there was a time when this actor struggled to make ends meet. He taught acting after graduating from the National School of Drama, but also sold omelettes near his teaching spot. The actor we are talking about is none other than Ishtiyak Khan.

Who is Ishtiyak Khan?

Ishtiyak Khan first got his breakthrough after he played the role of an English teacher in the film Phas Gaye Re Obama. He then went on to work as Rajesh Autowala in Tamasha, Ludo (as Inspector), Janhit Mein Jaari (as Purushottam), Anaarkali of Aarah, Chaurasia in Bharat, Vasu (Lawyer from Rohtak) in Jolly LLB, Sunny in FryDay, and Munna in Ammaa Ki Boli.

Despite working in some of the best films in his career, Ishtiyak Khan survived to be known as the 'King of Comedy'. In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, he said, "In the evenings, a few of us would set up an egg stall. I would also accept contracts for college plays, setting up music and dance performances. One day, one of my students showed up at my stall. He was shocked to see his ‘sir’ selling eggs. I was mortified. I didn’t know how I could show my face at school."

Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha co-star Ishtiyak Khan could not afford tea?

Ishtiyak Khan, born and brought up in a small Madhya Pradesh town, was always aware that he belonged to a simple family, which is why he learned both compassion and respect. He said, "All my friends knew that I have no money. Not once did they ask me to pay for tea. My friend’s bicycle was as good as my own, because I didn’t have one. Same with my friend’s scooter. They never made me feel as if I didn’t have a right over it. I learned to be a good person because of the environment I grew up in. Had I grown up around hatred, perhaps I wouldn’t have been a nice person."

Where is Ishtiyak Khan now?

Ishtiyak Khan is now one of the most accomplished actors in the film industry and often goes viral for his comic timing in films. He was recently seen in films like Maidaan, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and most recently in Bhool Chuk Maaf.