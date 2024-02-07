Twitter
Meet actor who had blockbuster debut, then gave 5 consecutive flop films in 4 years, sold his bungalow, car, he is now..

Imran Khan raised the expectations of the audiences with his debut film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', affirming that he would work in cinema for a long time. However, in the last 9 years, his career took a blow due to a series of flop films.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 08:11 AM IST

Actor Imran Khan, who became popular with the film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', has not released a single film in the last 9 years. He was last seen in the 2015 film 'Katti Batti'. His last 5 films were flops. He had to sell his bungalow and car. He is now living a simple life. Imran Khan also spoke about his bad times during an interview. 

Imran Khan has been preparing for his comeback for a long time. Imran Khan raised the expectations of the audiences with his debut film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', affirming that he would work in cinema for a long time. However, in the last 9 years, his career took a blow due to a series of flop films. Now, the actor is ready to make a comeback. He revealed his bad times in an interview and how he had decided to stay away from acting.

During an interview with Vogue, Imran Khan said that he wants to improve himself for his daughter Imara. Ever since Imran stepped away from films, there have been a lot of changes in his life. Earlier, he used to live in a bungalow in Pali Hill, Mumbai, now, he lives in an apartment in Bandra. He has also sold his Ferrari. He is leading a simple life. 

Imran Khan said, "The year 2016 was the worst. I was broken from the inside. Luckily, I am working in an industry that has made me financially prosperous. By the age of 30, I had earned so much that I did not have to worry about money. It was not about career, because at that time I was not getting anything that would excite me to work hard."

About his personal life, Imran Khan said, "I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.’ I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara."

After the film 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' was released in 2011, five films of Imran Khan were released, which were all super flop at the box office. The actor's films 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara', 'Gori Tere Pyar Mein', and 'Katti Batti' could not perform as per expectations.

It was at that time that Imran Khan decided 'not to be an actor.' 

As for his personal life, Imran Khan married Avantika Malik in 2011 in a private civil ceremony at Aamir Khan's home in Pali Hill. In 2014, they welcomed their first child. In May 2019, the couple started living separately. The couple decided to separate due to irreconcilable differences after an eight-year-long marriage.

Imran Khan is now reportedly dating actress Lekha Washington. 

The actor's previous film was 'Katti Batti', in which Kangana Ranaut was seen opposite him. The film was a flop at the box office. He watched a lot of movies while staying at home in the last 9 years and is now, hopefully, ready for a comeback.

