Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has ruled hearts for decades with his powerful performances and dance moves. Known for blockbusters like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Dhoom 2, and War, Hrithik is one of the top actors in the industry.

But behind all the fame and success, his journey was filled with pain, rejection, and personal battles.

Battling Stammering and Loneliness in School

Hrithik’s childhood was far from easy. He was bullied in school and struggled with a severe stammer. In an interview with Indian Express, he shared, “In school, I had such a bad stammer that I couldn’t speak. I never had any friends, or girlfriends. I was very shy, and would come back from school and just cry.” This lack of confidence affected him deeply. On top of that, doctors told him he couldn’t become an actor due to issues with his spine and speech. He added, “It was so heartbreaking and relived that feeling of knowing that I could not become an actor…I am disabled. So it was very traumatising.”

Turning Pain into Power

Even though he was shattered by these early experiences, Hrithik didn’t give up. Instead, he took strength from his pain. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “Now when I look back, I thank god, thank you for giving me the problem where I could learn how to be strong. I learnt perseverance… for the day to be there, you have to have the night.” He further added, “When problems come, it becomes a game. I can hold on to this thought that I can learn from this pain, and it can shape my character. I come out stronger.”

Net worth now

Today, Hrithik Roshan has not only proved himself as an actor but also built a fortune. According to media reports, his net worth is over ₹3100 crore. He owns several luxurious properties, including two sea-facing apartments on Juhu-Versova Link Road worth ₹97.50 crore and ₹67.5 crore. He also has a ₹32 crore apartment in Juhu and a 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. His real estate investments extend to prime areas in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.