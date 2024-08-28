Twitter
Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 02:22 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actor who made superhut debut, then signed 107 films at a time, shook stardom of Dharmendra, Govinda, he is now..
In the 80s, an actor entered the Hindi film industry, whom even stars like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt used to come to see in action. This actor created a sensation as soon as he made his debut. Govinda and Dharmendra even refused to work with this actor at one point, maybe due to his increasing stardom.

A great combination of personality and superfit body along with amazing acting talent, all these qualities were present in Hemant Birje who made his film debut in 1985 as Tarzan in Babbar Subhash's 'Adventures of Tarzan'. Hemant Birje's debut film gave him the recognition that people have to struggle for years to get.

After the success of 'Adventures of Tarzan', Hemant Birje signed not one but 107 films, however, his happiness remained short-lived. In those days, there were very few heroes with such personality and good looks and this was the reason why he was also disregarded from appearing in many films. 

Hemant Birje once revealed in an interview that Salman Khan used to sit with him for hours and take tips on bodybuilding. Sanjay Dutt also used to go on the sets to see Hemant Birje in action. However, many actors also refused to work with him due to insecurity.

Govinda and Dharmendra also worked with Hemant Brije in the film 'Kaun Kare Kurbanie'. Hemant Birje once revealed that during the shooting of this film, "When I reached the set of this film on the first day, Dharmendra ji saw me. As soon as he saw me, he called director Arjun Hingorani and said in Punjabi, 'O Arjun, come here. What kind of a hero have you brought…' His height, personality, and looks are all good. I will not speak dialogues with him." 

For Govinda, Hemant Birje said, "He was a scoundrel. He was also adamant on the set, he would not push me. It continued like this."

You will be surprised to know that Hemant Birje is still quite active and does support roles in films now. He was last seen in 'Surya', a 2023 Marathi film.

