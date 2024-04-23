Meet actor who became superstar at 15, worked with Karisma, Govinda, Kamal Haasan, one accident ruined his career, now..

Throughout his career, Harish has acted in a total of 280 movies. He started his career at 4 as a child artist. In 1990, a Telugu film titled 'Prema Khaidi' was released where Harish Kumar played the lead role.

If you are a 90s kid, you must have definitely heard the name of Harish Kumar who worked in many memorable Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films. Harish Kumar entered the film industry and became a superstar at 15 but circumstances were such that his career was ruined.

Born in August 1975 in Hyderabad, Harish Kumar once dominated the film industry with films such as 'Prem Qaidi', 'Coolie No 1', and 'Tirangaa'. He started working in films at the age of 4 and did his first lead role when he was 15.

Harish Kumar achieved a lot of success in a short span of time but amid all this, he became a victim of a scam that ruined his career. Harish Kumar also, due to a sudden increase in obesity, stopped getting work, as per a report in Dainik Bhaskar. As Harish gained weight, his looks changed and he stepped away from the limelight. There is no concrete information about what happened to him.

The producer of this film, D Ramanaidu, was so impressed that he made this film in Bollywood also, which was named 'Prem Qaidi'. In this film, Harish Kumar made his Bollywood debut with Karisma Kapoor.

The film was successful at the box office and both actors gained immense fame because of it. After this, Harish worked in many hit films in Bollywood, which include films like 'Coolie No. 1' and 'Tirangaa'.

After the film 'Inteqam' (2001), Harish stayed away from the limelight.

According to a YouTube channel called 'Film Stories', Harish Kumar started experiencing pain in his spine. He did not pay any heed to it initially but his condition, with time, became such that he could not even get out of bed.

When doctors were consulted, they revealed that Harish Kumar had suffered a spinal injury in his childhood, the same injury kept increasing with time and then he became a victim of a slip disc. His condition forced him to quit work and gain weight.

Harish Kumar, after a few years, tried to make a comeback in Bollywood many times but all his films were super flops. He was last seen in the 2018 film 'Aa Gaya Hero'.

Harish Kumar, once a superstar, is an unknown name in the film world today. Harish Kumar is married to Sangeeta Chugh. The couple have been married since 1995 and live in Mumbai. They have two sons.

