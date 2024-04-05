Twitter
Meet actor who has worked in many superhit films, some remain unreleased to this date, his career was ruined due to..

Govinda might be away from the film world today but he is still adored by his fans who remember him for his comic timing, tremendous dancing, and acting skills. Do you know there are many films that Govinda worked in that never saw the light of day?

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 02:55 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Today, we will talk about a well-known actor in the film industry who was a superstar in the 90s and was seen in multiple films in a year. One time, this actor signed 50 films simultaneously. More than a dozen films of this actor, who has given superhit films with Divya Bharti, Juhi Chawla, and Karisma Kapoor, have not been released yet. 

This superstar is famous for not only living his life on his terms but also working on his terms. There was a time when he ruled the silver screen in the 90s, but he is now away from the film world. 

The actor we are talking about today is none other than Govinda who has played the lead role in many blockbuster films and also worked with almost every prominent heroine of his time.

Govinda might be away from the film world today but he is still adored by his fans who remember him for his comic timing, tremendous dancing, and acting skills. Do you know there are many films that Govinda worked in that never saw the light of day? 

Govinda once used to work in four shifts and had signed more than 50 films. But, some of his films, despite being announced, were shelved or were completed and never released. 

In the year 1987, Mehul Kumar made a film with Govinda and Mithun Chakraborty which has not been released to this date. In 1986, South director Prayag Raj thought of a film with Govinda, but that too could not be released. Apart from this, in 1998, Mukul Anand cast Govinda and made a film named 'Oscar.' However, due to Mukul Anand's death, the film was not released despite being made. 

In 1990, Govinda, Jeetendra, and Jaya Prada starrer film 'Tandav' was announced. But, this film was shelved. In 1988, the film 'Faisla' was made with Govinda in the lead role along with Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Dutt, and Anita Raj. This film has also not been released yet.

In 1987, Govinda and Neelam's film 'Mere Paas Maa Hai', in 1992 'Qurbani Ki Keemat', in 1988, Govinda and Rishi Kapoor in an untitled film, in 1995, the film 'Kagaz' with Govinda and Rajesh Khanna, in 1993 Govinda's film 'Guzaarish' with Mahesh Bhatt, a film titled 'Showman' with Govinda in 2011, and the film 'Kohinoor' with Govinda in 1992, were those films which till date have not been in theatres. 

After 2000, Govinda slowly faded away from the industry. While some think it was because he wasn't relatable anymore, others blame it on rumours of filmmakers avoiding him due to his arrogant and unprofessional behaviour on sets.

