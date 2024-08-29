Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor who gave many superhit films, rejected Mahabharat, Sunny Deol's Gadar, career was ruined after..

Govinda is one of those Bollywood superstars who has given many blockbuster films and continues to have a massive fan following. Debuting with the film 'Ilzaam' (1986), followed by 'Love 86' that same year, both of which were superhits, the actor has appeared in over 130 films.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 03:02 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actor who gave many superhit films, rejected Mahabharat, Sunny Deol's Gadar, career was ruined after..
There have been many Bollywood stars who have rejected films based on fees, stories, or some other reason. However, most of them have always later regretted their decision. Today, we will tell you about one such Bollywood actor who has rejected many films in his career. Though this actor has been away from the big screen for a long time now, there was a time when everyone was eager to work with him. The name of this actor is Govinda. The 90s superstar might be away from films for a long time now, but he still does not need any introduction.

Govinda is one of those Bollywood superstars who has given many blockbuster films and continues to have a massive fan following. Debuting with the film 'Ilzaam' (1986), followed by 'Love 86' that same year, both of which were superhits, the actor has appeared in over 130 films.

Govinda is popular among the masses for starring in many superhit films including 'Aankhen', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No 1', 'Hero No 1', 'Deewana Mastana', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Anari No 1', 'Jodi No 1', and 'Hassena Maan Jayegi'. However, at the peak of his career, Govinda is also notorious for rejecting many good films including the Hindi show, 'Mahabharat' and the superhit film 'Gadar'.

Early on in his career, Govinda used to visit Rajshri studios to get work. At the time, he was offered the role of Abhimanyu in BR Chopra’s 'Mahabharat'. However, during this time, his uncle began working on the film 'Tan-Badan'. Govinda declined to act in BR Chopra’s serial and let go of the opportunity to star in one of the most successful television shows.

Govinda was also offered the lead role in 'Gadar' but he refused to do the film due to abusive language in it. Govinda himself had accepted that he rejected 'Gadar' which was later made with Sunny Deol. However, the film's director Anil Sharma has always maintained that Govinda was never offered 'Gadar' and it was a misunderstanding on his part.

Govinda, despite a few blunders, thrived in the film industry, however, in the 2000s, his career declined after a series of box office flops. Now, Govinda appears in many reality shows on TV, either as a judge or a guest. He was last seen in 'Rangeela Raja' in 2019.

READ | Meet actor who made superhit debut, lived with someone else's wife for 20 years, got to know shocking truth after..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
