Meet actor who gave back-to-back hits, 1 phone call ruined his career, would have married Madhuri Dixit if...

When the host asked Govinda if he ever had the chance to confess this to Madhuri Dixit, the actor said, "I said it on stage. I got a chance." Govinda's wife Sunita also praised Madhuri Dixit for her mannerisms and elegance.

90s superstar Govinda worked with Karisma Kapoor in films like 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No. 1', and 'Hero No. 1'. The films that they starred together in, more often than not, were a super hit at the box office. But, despite this, Karisma Kapoor was not Govinda's favourite actress. A video is currently going viral on social media where Govinda shared details about his favourite actress with his wife Sunita Ahuja. Govinda also said that he wanted to marry this actress if it wasn't for her.

These days a video of Siddharth Kannan is going viral on social media. In this video, Govinda is seen sitting with his wife Sunita. He says to Sunita, "If you had not impressed me, I would have married Madhuri. She is my favorite heroine. She is perfect in every way. I feel that nature, manners, and etiquette never have a wrong relationship with anyone. Good friendships. None of her characters or films are such that they come and go just like that. She is a very good person. I often used to tell Sunita that she has a very good nature."

It is worth mentioning that Govinda and Madhuri Dixit worked together in the 90s in films like 'Mahasangram', 'Paap Ka Ant', and 'Izzatdaar'. However, these films did not prove to be as hit as Govinda's films and pairing with Karisma Kapoor.

Govinda was a superstar in the 90s and gave many back-to-back hits, but then his career was ruined after just one phone call. In an interview, Govinda once shared how he sent his secretary to David Dhawan with a phone call on. During this time, he heard David saying, "Govinda had started asking too many questions. I will not work with him anymore."

Govinda heard this and the two did not talk for 6 months. After this, there was a rift in the relationship which sadly, they could never recover from.

