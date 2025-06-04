Like almost all star kids, Girish Kumar Taurani dreamed of becoming an actor. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Ramaiya Vastavaiya, opposite Shruti Haasan, which was released in July 2013. Directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by his father Kumar S. Taurani, the film failed miserably.

Every year, many new faces come to try their luck in Bollywood, and while some stars shine bright, others get lost in oblivion after a series of flop films. Today, we will tell you about one such star kid, who may not have performed well at the box office as an actor, but today he runs a company worth Rs 8500 crore. We are talking about none other than Girish Kumar Taurani, son of Kumar S. Taurani, who is the managing director of Tips Industries Limited, and nephew of famous Bollywood film producer Ramesh Taurani.

Like almost all star kids, Girish Kumar Taurani dreamed of becoming an actor. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Ramaiya Vastavaiya, opposite Shruti Haasan, which was released in July 2013. Directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by his father Kumar S. Taurani, Ramaiya Vastavaiya was released with much expectation; however, upon release, the film failed miserably at the box office.

Despite the setback, Girish Kumar Taurani did not give up. In 2016, he starred in Loveshhuda, opposite Navneet Kaur Dhillon. This film too was unsuccessful at the box office. Girish Kumar Taurani's third film, Collateral Damage, a short film on an archaic practice that exists in villages, also failed to make any impact on his career.

After these consecutive failures, Girish Kumar Taurani realised he was not meant to be an actor. He quit the film industry at the age of 27. However, failure in acting did not stop Girish Kumar Taurani from succeeding in Bollywood.

Girish Kumar Taurani realised that he was meant to be a businessman and not an actor, and so he joined his uncle and father's business, Tips Industries. Reports state that Girish Kumar Taurani now serves as COO in Tips Industries, where he handles film production, distribution, and the music business. Tips Industries, which produces films of stars like Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn, has a market cap of Rs 8500 crore.

Girish Kumar Taurani is married to his girlfriend of eight years, Krsna Mangwani. The couple tied the knot in the presence of friends and family in February 2015.

