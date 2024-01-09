Meet actor who had hit debut, kept marriage secret to save career, quit Bollywood, is now COO of Rs 4700-crore company

Girish Kumar had an auspicious start to his career in 2013 but quit films just three years later, moving to business and becoming COO of a multimillion dollar company.

Breaking into the Hindi film industry is not an easy task. Every year, thousands of aspiring actors try their luck out in Mumbai for that one big break. Most return disheartened, but a few eventually manage to be noticed. Fewer still have the luck of having that first break work and the film succeed. One such name was Girish Kumar, who found overnight success after the release of his debut film at the age of 24. However, to everyone’s surprise, he quit Bollywood soon after and chose to enter the world of business.

Girish Kumar’s dream debut and Bollywood career

Girish Kumar made his debut opposite Shruti Haasan in the 2013 release Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The film was produced by Girish’s father, film producer Kumar Taurani, the owner of Tips Industries. The Prabhu Deva directorial was a moderate success at the box office, earning just under Rs 50 crore at the box office. Girish was praised for his performance and the song Jeene Laga Hoon featuring him became a viral hit. Three years later, Girish was seen in romantic drama Loveshhuda, which bombed at the box office. Sadly, this was Girish’s last feature film as an actor, at the age of just 27.

Girish Kumar’s break from Bollywood and marriage

In 2016, around the release of Loveshhuda, Girish tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart-turned-wife Krsna. However, Girish kept the marriage secret for a year and only revealed it in an Instagram post in 2017. An India.com report quoted Girish as saying that he did this to protect his career as he felt the ‘married’ tag may affect his prospects as a romantic hero. “Krsna was a little apprehensive but she understood my need to safeguard my film’s interests. But now I want share her with the world and declare my love for her officially,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Where is Girish Kumar now?

Girish Kumar worked in a short film in 2018 but since then, has stayed away from acting. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer (COO), in Tips Industries, making him heir to the Rs 4700-crore film production, distribution and music company. Girish now works from behind the camera, having been involved in the distribution of films like the Ponniyin Selvan series and the upcoming Sriram Raghavan thriller Merry Christmas.