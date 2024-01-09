Meet actor who had hit debut, kept marriage secret to save career, quit Bollywood, is now COO of Rs 4700-crore company

Headlines

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

Who is Suchana Seth, CEO of AI start-up, Harvard fellow, arrested for alleged murder of 4-year-old son at Goa hotel?

Viral video: Mohammed Shami's mother gazes lovingly as star bowler receives Arjuna Award from President Murmu, watch

Ratan Tata once fought a dangerous gangster, won to pave the way for Rs 2500000 crore…

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New Hyundai Creta 2024 design revealed ahead of January 16 launch

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

Easy ways to boost testosterone in Men

7 things you need to know before you visit Lakshadweep

Surprising health benefits of cayenne pepper 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who had hit debut, kept marriage secret to save career, quit Bollywood, is now COO of Rs 4700-crore company

Girish Kumar had an auspicious start to his career in 2013 but quit films just three years later, moving to business and becoming COO of a multimillion dollar company.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

article-main
Girish Kumar Taurani started his career with Ramaiya Vastavaiya (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Breaking into the Hindi film industry is not an easy task. Every year, thousands of aspiring actors try their luck out in Mumbai for that one big break. Most return disheartened, but a few eventually manage to be noticed. Fewer still have the luck of having that first break work and the film succeed. One such name was Girish Kumar, who found overnight success after the release of his debut film at the age of 24. However, to everyone’s surprise, he quit Bollywood soon after and chose to enter the world of business.

Girish Kumar’s dream debut and Bollywood career

Girish Kumar made his debut opposite Shruti Haasan in the 2013 release Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The film was produced by Girish’s father, film producer Kumar Taurani, the owner of Tips Industries. The Prabhu Deva directorial was a moderate success at the box office, earning just under Rs 50 crore at the box office. Girish was praised for his performance and the song Jeene Laga Hoon featuring him became a viral hit. Three years later, Girish was seen in romantic drama Loveshhuda, which bombed at the box office. Sadly, this was Girish’s last feature film as an actor, at the age of just 27.

Girish Kumar’s break from Bollywood and marriage

In 2016, around the release of Loveshhuda, Girish tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart-turned-wife Krsna. However, Girish kept the marriage secret for a year and only revealed it in an Instagram post in 2017. An India.com report quoted Girish as saying that he did this to protect his career as he felt the ‘married’ tag may affect his prospects as a romantic hero. “Krsna was a little apprehensive but she understood my need to safeguard my film’s interests. But now I want share her with the world and declare my love for her officially,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Where is Girish Kumar now?

Girish Kumar worked in a short film in 2018 but since then, has stayed away from acting. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer (COO), in Tips Industries, making him heir to the Rs 4700-crore film production, distribution and music company. Girish now works from behind the camera, having been involved in the distribution of films like the Ponniyin Selvan series and the upcoming Sriram Raghavan thriller Merry Christmas.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Delhi sees coldest day of month today, minimum temperature dropped to...

Lok Sabha election: Congress sets up election committees for 8 states, including Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh

Meet Satyam Pandey, who got high-paying job offer, not from IIM, NIT, IIIT, his whopping salary is...

Watch: Hardik Pandya sweats out in gym ahead of IPL 2024, video breaks internet

Viral video: Man's remarkable Sitar rendition of 'Jamal Kudu' impresses internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE