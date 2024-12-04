Girish Kumar Taurani left acting after two flops and worked with his father Ramesh Taurani to build Tips Industries.

As Vikrant Massey has just announced his break from films, we take a look at one such actor who quit Bollywood when he was just 27. He starred in two huge flops and decided to leave acting and concentrate on his father's business empire. This actor is none other than Girish Kumar Taurani.

Girish made his acting debut in the 2013 romantic film Ramaiya Vastavaiya opposite Shruti Haasan. Made in around Rs 40 crore, the film failed to earn even Rs 25 crore in India and was declared a box office flop. His second movie Loveshhuda was released after three years. Also starring Navneet Kaur Dhillon and Naveen Kasturia, the movie tanked at the box office without any trace.

Just a few days before Loveshhuda was released on February 19, 2016, Girish had tied the knot with her longtime girlfriend Krsna on Februray 11. But, the actor kept his marriage a secret for almost an year and revealed it in February 2017. Sharing why he kept his marriage a secret, Girish said that he didn't want his career to get affected by his relationship status.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror in February 2017, the actor said, "Krsna and I were childhood friends and schoolmates. We started dating in our teens and in 2007, realised this was serious and for keeps. Krsna was a little apprehensive but she understood my need to safeguard my film’s interests. But now I want share her with the world and declare my love for her officially."

After leaving acting, Girish Kumar Taurani started working with his father Kumar Taurani and his uncle Ramesh Taurani, who own Tips Industries. He works as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) in the film production, distribution and music company worth Rs 4700-crore. There have been no updates about Girish's acting comeback.

READ | Aishwarya Rai, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan; film became blockbuster, won National Award

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.