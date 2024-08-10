Meet actor who worked with Salman Khan, Anil, did 19 flop films, only 1 hit, is now set to star in Akshay Kumar's..

Being a superstar's son does not guarantee success in the film industry. This is true for many actors, including Fardeen Khan, who has managed to give only 1 hit film out of the 21 films he has starred in. The actor recently made a roaring comeback after 13 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi', a TV series released on Netflix.

Fardeen Khan, son of actor Feroz Khan, who was a superstar in his time and a name to be reckoned with in Bollywood. It was Feroz Khan who wanted Fardeen Khan to make a career in films. He launched his son with 'Prem Aggan', but the film was a super flop at the box office.

After a flop debut, Fardeen Khan worked in 15 films but all of them failed to make a mark at the box office. When his career was on the verge of sinking, Fardeen Khan starred in 'Heyy Babyy' opposite Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The film collected over Rs 83 crores worldwide and was a superhit but it did not help Fardeen Khan's career much.

After giving back-to-back flop films and only one hit among them, Fardeen Khan took a break from acting and stayed away from the film world for 14 years. He was last seen in the film 'Dulha Mil Gaya' (2010) with Sushmita Sen before his sabbatical.

However, Fardeen Khan recently got back in shape and started his second inning in Bollywood. He made a superhit comeback with 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', where he essayed the role of Wali Mohammed, a nawab.

Fardeen Khan will now be seen in Akshay Kumar's film 'Khel Khel Mein' which is scheduled to release on August 15.

