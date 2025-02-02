Sharad Kapoor worked with superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in films like Josh, Lakshya, Jai Ho, and LOC Kargil among others.

From Parineeti Chopra and Swara Bhasker to Radhika Kumaraswamy and Ayesha Takia, there have been a few actresses in the Hindi film inudtsry, who have married politicians. However, there is another actor who tied the knot with the granddaughter of a former Chief Minister. He is Sharad Kapoor.

Born in Kolkata in February 1976, Sharad made his debut in the 1994 film Mera Pyara Bharat, but the film tanked without any trace. After his flop debut, Sharad turned to television and gained fame through the famous 1995 TV series Swabhimaan directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The acclaimed filmmaker was so impressed by Sharad's acting that he cast him in his film Dastak. The 1996 psychological thriller marked the debut of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and also starred Mukul Dev.

In the next few years, Sharad playing the leading roles as the romantic hero in many films, but all of them failed at the box office. He turned to playing negative roles on screen and found success. Sharad then went on to act with superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in films like Josh, Lakshya, Jai Ho, and LOC Kargil among others.

Talking about his personal life, Sharad tied the knot with Koel Basu in 2008. Koel was the granddaughter of former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu. Jyoti Basu was one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was the third longest serving Indian Chief Minister from 1977 to 2010.

In 2024, a woman filed an FIR against Sharad Kapoor for molestation charges. In an interview with Free Press Journal, the actor dismissed the allegations and stated, "I am unaware of any case filed against me. I just returned from New York, and while the police have contacted me, I am in Kolkata. The incident did not happen, and I cannot implicate anyone falsely."