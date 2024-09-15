Twitter
This actor who once earned Rs 5000 for the first film, now charges crores for a cameo.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 09:00 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 for first film, now charges Rs 4.5 crore per minute; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay
Ajay Devgn
Many Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, earned salaries in thousands for their first film, however, now they charge Rs 100 crore per film. One such actor, son of a proudcer, earned Rs 5000 for his first film but now charges Rs 4.5 crore per film. 

The actor we are talking about became a star with his debut film and is also the highest-paid actor on OTT. His wife is also a superstar. He is none other than Ajay Devgn. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ajay Devgn is the son of producer Veeru Devgan. He started his career in acting with the Bollywood movie Phool Aur Kaante which turned out to be a major success at the box office. The film made Ajay Devgn a star in Bollywood. However, according to reports, the actor got only Rs 5000 for his first film. 

He played further action roles in the films Jigar, Vijaypath, Dilwale, Jaan, and Diljale, and romantic roles in Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The actor is known for his versatility and over the years, he has earned a loyal fan following and the title of a superstar. 

Ajay Devgn reportedly charged Rs 35 crore for appearing in a brief role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Ajay was on screen for only eight minutes in the film, meaning his per-minute fee was over Rs 4.5 crore for the film. With this, he beat superstars like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, and Thalapathy Vijay. All these actors have earned in excess of Rs 100 crore per film. But even then, their per-minute earning comes out to Rs 2-3 crore. 

The actor reportedly charges the same amount, Rs 35 crore, as fees for even full appearances. However, when he is leading a film, Ajay also takes a 50% share in profits. Therefore, for films like Tanhaji and Drishyam 2, his fees exceed over Rs 100 crore.

Not only this, Ajay Devgn is also the highest-paid OTT actor. According to several reports, the actor charged a whopping Rs 125 crores for seven episodes of Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. He reportedly took home Rs 18 crore per episode which is much more than what other actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Saif Ali Khan charge per show. 

Ajay Devgn is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres this Diwali.

