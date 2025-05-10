Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980 despite the latter's mother's objection. Hema Malini's mother thought Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, or more importantly, Girish Karnad were better matches for her daughter; however, ultimately, true love won.

Veteran superstars Dharmendra and Hema Malini have been married since 1980 and are parents to two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Their love story was met with many objections, but ultimately, in true Bollywood fashion, the two got married and have been keeping audiences in awe of their chemistry ever since. Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini on the sets of their 1970 film Tu Haseen Main Jawaan. Despite having a wife and kids, Dharmendra was infatuated and decided to marry the veteran star. Dharmendra was also overtly protective of Hema Malini, and this is why he also went to extraordinary lengths to ensure complete privacy during his wife Hema Malini’s first pregnancy. Dharmendra booked 100 rooms in the hospital where Hema Malini was to give birth so that the pregnancy would remain a secret.

Hema Malini’s close friend, Neetu Kohli, during her appearance at the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, once revealed this secret to the world. Neetu Kohli revealed how Dharmendra confidentially arranged for all 100 rooms of the nursing home to be reserved ahead of Esha Deol’s birth.

Neetu Kohli recalled, "No one even knew that Hema was expecting. Dharam ji quietly booked all the rooms at the hospital just to make sure she had complete peace and privacy. It was his way of protecting his wife and their unborn child."

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980 despite the latter's mother's objection. Hema Malini's mother thought Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, or more importantly, Girish Karnad were better matches for her daughter; however, ultimately, true love won, and Hema Malini chose Dharmendra to be her husband.

This was Hema Malini's first marriage but Dharmendra's second. From his first marriage with Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra has four children—Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta, and Ajeeta.