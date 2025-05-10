Dharmendra's first hit was Anpadh in 1962, two years after his debut. After this, his journey as a lead continued till 2011, and he also gave a hit film like Yamla Pagla Deewana. He was last seen in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

There have been many heroes in Bollywood who have worked in multiple superhit films over the course of their careers. Dharmendra is also one of those superstars who has reportedly worked in 6 blockbusters, 7 superhits, and 36 hit films; however, despite this towering achievement, Dharmendra, the He-Man of BBollywood, also holds the record for most flop films.

For the unversed, Dharmendra made his acting debut with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. After this, he appeared in many films and eventually became famous as the most handsome star of the industry. Dharmendra was a part of over 50 superhit films in his career and is often referred to as the biggest superstar of Indian cinema. Dharmendra was always meant to be a shining star in the film industry, having worked in more than 200 movies, out of which 93 were hits. But did you know there was a time when he did B-grade films out of necessity?

Dharmendra's first hit was Anpadh in 1962, two years after his debut. After this, his journey as a lead continued till 2011, and he also gave a hit film like Yamla Pagla Deewana. He was last seen in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Dharmendra does side roles now, but there was a time when he tarnished his image by working in B-grade films like Paapi Devta, Juaari, Mahashakti Shaali, Hum Sab Chor Hain, Dharm Karma, and Pyar Ka Karz. According to a report in KoiMoi, Dharmendra has two big records to his name: the superstar who gave the most number of hit films, and the superstar who gave the most number of flop films.

Many reports say that the record of giving the most number of flop films (180) is held by Mithun Chakraborty. However, Dharmendra has a significant number of films categorised as flops. According to IMDb, in a list of his solo films, 44 out of 85 were considered flops, with a total of 180 flops from 1960 to 2013.

