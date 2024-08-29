Meet actor who made superhit debut, lived with someone else's wife for 20 years, got to know shocking truth after..

Deepak Tijori married a fashion designer named Shivani Tomar. But, his married life was quite turbulent. Years later, he came to know such a truth about his wife, after which, the ground slipped from under his feet.

Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 musical blockbuster film 'Aashiqui' made debutants Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal superstars. It also marked the debut of Deepak Tijori, who played supporting roles in many 90s films and is now working as a director in the film industry. Currently, Deepak Tijori's personal life is in the news as an incident related to his life has created a stir.

The 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' actor found himself in such a situation that it was no less than a story of a thriller film. After 20 years, Deepak Tijori realised that his wife, Shivani Tomar, wasn't legally his wife at all. This was revealed when both of them were embroiled in a serious argument after which Deepak Tijori was thrown out of the house by Shivani.

Deepak Tijori was shining in the film world, but the darkness in his personal life also made a lot of headlines. The actor came into the limelight when he divorced his wife but this divorce was not ordinary.

Deepak Tijori married a fashion designer named Shivani Tomar. Deepak also has a daughter Samara from his marriage with Shivani Tomar. But, his married life was quite turbulent. Years later, Deepak Tijori came to know such a truth about his wife, after which, the ground slipped from under his feet.

In the year 2017, Deepak's wife Shivani Tomar threw him out of their house. At that time something happened that shocked everyone. Things were not going well between Deepak Tijori and his wife Shivani Tomar for a long time. The actor's wife believed that Deepak was having an affair with other women. However, Deepak Tijori also hired a counselor to take action against his wife. After which a shocking truth came to light.

During this time Deepak Tijori came to know that his wife Shivani had not yet divorced her first husband. According to a report in Spotboye.com, when Deepak Tijori and his wife were in the news amid their divorce, it was revealed that the woman whom Deepak had been living with for 20 years as his wife was not even divorced from her first husband.

This neglect meant that her marriage to Deepak Tijori was not legally binding. The situation was a big shock for the actor who had thought for over twenty years that he was in a lawful marriage with Shivani.

As Deepak Tijori was wrestling with this truth, Shivani not only demanded maintenance but also filed for divorce. This back-and-forth between Shivani and Deepak Tijori and the legal complexities of the situation also hampered his relationship with his daughter Samara.

Despite his complicated personal life, Deepak Tijori is powering through and is concentrating on his career not only as an actor but also as a director and a writer. Deepak Tijori was last seen in 'Tipppsy', a film he directed, wrote, and acted in.

READ | Meet farmer's son who left studies midway, became chef, impressed Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, served food at..