Meet actor who made superhit debut, lived with someone else's wife for 20 years, got to know shocking truth after..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

WHO alert: India witnesses largest outbreak of Chandipura virus in 20 years; how dangerous is it?

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Meet girl, bus driver's daughter who cracked NEET-UG in second attempt, she scored...

UP: Fourth man-eater wolf, who killed 9 in Bahraich, held; search operation on

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Meet girl, bus driver's daughter who cracked NEET-UG in second attempt, she scored...

Meet girl, bus driver's daughter who cracked NEET-UG in second attempt, she scored...

Yoga poses to cure migraine headache

Yoga poses to cure migraine headache

Whole egg vs egg white: Which is good for health?

Whole egg vs egg white: Which is good for health?

Superfoods to help with seasonal hair loss

Superfoods to help with seasonal hair loss

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी �छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Meet actor who made superhit debut, lived with someone else's wife for 20 years, got to know shocking truth after..

Meet actor who made superhit debut, lived with someone else's wife for 20 years, got to know shocking truth after..

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who made superhit debut, lived with someone else's wife for 20 years, got to know shocking truth after..

Deepak Tijori married a fashion designer named Shivani Tomar. But, his married life was quite turbulent. Years later, he came to know such a truth about his wife, after which, the ground slipped from under his feet.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actor who made superhit debut, lived with someone else's wife for 20 years, got to know shocking truth after..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 musical blockbuster film 'Aashiqui' made debutants Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal superstars. It also marked the debut of Deepak Tijori, who played supporting roles in many 90s films and is now working as a director in the film industry. Currently, Deepak Tijori's personal life is in the news as an incident related to his life has created a stir. 

The 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' actor found himself in such a situation that it was no less than a story of a thriller film. After 20 years, Deepak Tijori realised that his wife, Shivani Tomar, wasn't legally his wife at all. This was revealed when both of them were embroiled in a serious argument after which Deepak Tijori was thrown out of the house by Shivani. 

Deepak Tijori was shining in the film world, but the darkness in his personal life also made a lot of headlines. The actor came into the limelight when he divorced his wife but this divorce was not ordinary.

Deepak Tijori married a fashion designer named Shivani Tomar. Deepak also has a daughter Samara from his marriage with Shivani Tomar. But, his married life was quite turbulent. Years later, Deepak Tijori came to know such a truth about his wife, after which, the ground slipped from under his feet. 

In the year 2017, Deepak's wife Shivani Tomar threw him out of their house. At that time something happened that shocked everyone. Things were not going well between Deepak Tijori and his wife Shivani Tomar for a long time. The actor's wife believed that Deepak was having an affair with other women. However, Deepak Tijori also hired a counselor to take action against his wife. After which a shocking truth came to light. 

During this time Deepak Tijori came to know that his wife Shivani had not yet divorced her first husband. According to a report in Spotboye.com, when Deepak Tijori and his wife were in the news amid their divorce, it was revealed that the woman whom Deepak had been living with for 20 years as his wife was not even divorced from her first husband. 

This neglect meant that her marriage to Deepak Tijori was not legally binding. The situation was a big shock for the actor who had thought for over twenty years that he was in a lawful marriage with Shivani.

As Deepak Tijori was wrestling with this truth, Shivani not only demanded maintenance but also filed for divorce. This back-and-forth between Shivani and Deepak Tijori and the legal complexities of the situation also hampered his relationship with his daughter Samara. 

Despite his complicated personal life, Deepak Tijori is powering through and is concentrating on his career not only as an actor but also as a director and a writer. Deepak Tijori was last seen in 'Tipppsy', a film he directed, wrote, and acted in.

READ | Meet farmer's son who left studies midway, became chef, impressed Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, served food at..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nikhil Kamath-backed company partners with Google to enhance EV charging station navigation, will provide…

Nikhil Kamath-backed company partners with Google to enhance EV charging station navigation, will provide…

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

This company pays its AI engineers Rs 9960000 more than other departments, leaked data reveals...

This company pays its AI engineers Rs 9960000 more than other departments, leaked data reveals...

This actress was abused, threatened and kidnapped by her boyfriend, sent to jail; she is now...

This actress was abused, threatened and kidnapped by her boyfriend, sent to jail; she is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement