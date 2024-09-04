Twitter
Meet actor who lived with 7 people in room, auditioned in exchange for food; then gave hits with Salman, Kangana, Irrfan

Deepak Dobriyal has impressed the audiences and critics with his performances in Omkara, Delhi-6, Shaurya, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Hindi Medium, and Bholaa among others.

Aman Wadhwa

Sep 04, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

Born on September 1, 1975 in Uttarakhand, Deepak Dobriyal celebrated his 49th birthday last week. He is one of the most popular character artistses in the Hindi film industry. He has always impressed the audiences with his excellent comic timing, and his intense performances has also wowed the critics. 

But before he became a known face in the industry, Deepak also faced his share of struggle in Mumbai. The actor came to the financial capital after doing several plays with the eminent theatre director Arvind Gaur in the national capital Delhi. In his initial days in Mumbai, Deepak stayed with seven people in a room. In an interview, he shared that one of his friends convinced him to audition for a film so that he could get some food, specifically chowmein, on the sets. He eventually aced the audition and got his first role in Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool in 2003. Though the film was a success, he failed to get noticed in the huge ensemble.

It was Vishal Bhardwaj's next film Omkara in 2006, in which Deepak Dobriyal was finally recognised and even earned a special Filmfare Award. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dobriyal shared how Omkara changed his life as he stated, "A lot of people didn’t talk with respect then. The casting people and coordinators would address me as 'yeh patla sa actor hai' (he is just a thin actor). But my performance in Omkara silenced them all and they began treating me with dignity."

In the next few years, Deepak played a major supporting role in Delhi-6, Gulaal, and Shaurya, but it was his performance as Pappi in the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu and its 2015 sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns, that made him popular among the masses. His comedy in both the movies, headlined by Kangana Ranaut, earned him a lot of love. The sequel was a major commercial success as well. His other major blockbusters include the 2015 family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo with Salman Khan and the 2017 comedy drama Hindi Medium with late Irrfan Khan. He also played an antagonist in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa last year.

On the work front, Deepak Dobriyal will be seen next in the crime thriller Sector 36, which also stars Vikrant Massey in the leading role. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar, will premiere on Netflix on September 13. Sector 36 is inspired by the 2006 Noida serial murders, also known as Nithari killings.

