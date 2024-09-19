Meet actor who owns India's third largest beer brand, not Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjay Dutt

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, once bigger than Sridevi, Madhuri; career derailed after being dumped by star kid, quit acting to become..

Meet woman, an Indian Muslim, who supported CAA in her UN speech, says 'it helps distinguish between…'

Ed raids ex-IAS, Noida Authority CEO's house, Rs 1 crore cash, Rs 19 crore jewellery recovered

Hezbollah walkie-talkie blast kills 20 in Lebanon; Israel declares 'start of new phase in war'

NASA Alert: Giant asteroid Apophis, as big as a skyscraper, will approach Earth on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress, once bigger than Sridevi, Madhuri; career derailed after being dumped by star kid, quit acting to become..

Meet actress, once bigger than Sridevi, Madhuri; career derailed after being dumped by star kid, quit acting to become..

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

Meet woman, an Indian Muslim, who supported CAA in her UN speech, says 'it helps distinguish between…'

Meet woman, an Indian Muslim, who supported CAA in her UN speech, says 'it helps distinguish between…'

NASA’s Voyager 2 shares 7 stunning photos of Neptune

NASA’s Voyager 2 shares 7 stunning photos of Neptune

9 Indian actors who played both father and son in a film

9 Indian actors who played both father and son in a film

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

This Bollywood superstar gave blockbusters as producer, charged Amrita Singh for phone calls on set; was Raj Kapoor's...

This Bollywood superstar gave blockbusters as producer, charged Amrita Singh for phone calls on set; was Raj Kapoor's...

Meet actress, once bigger than Sridevi, Madhuri; career derailed after being dumped by star kid, quit acting to become..

Meet actress, once bigger than Sridevi, Madhuri; career derailed after being dumped by star kid, quit acting to become..

Himesh Reshammiya's father, music director Vipin Reshammiya, passes away at 87

Himesh Reshammiya's father, music director Vipin Reshammiya, passes away at 87

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who owns India's third largest beer brand, not Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjay Dutt

Apart from having a career in films for over 50 years, Danny Denzongpa is also a successful entrepreneur and dominates the beer market in the North-East. 76-year-old Danny Denzongpa is the owner of Yuksom Breweries which he founded in 1987 in South Sikkim.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 10:12 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actor who owns India's third largest beer brand, not Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjay Dutt
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actors earlier used to earn great money only through films and some brand endorsements. However, with time Bollywood superstars have multiplied their sources of income via investments in properties, start-ups, and also establishing their own production houses. Today, we will tell you about an actor who has worked in over 190 films and is considered a veteran superstar of the film industry. But, his achievements don't just end at acting, this actor also owns one of the largest beer companies in India. 

We are talking about none other than veteran superstar Danny Denzongpa who made his debut in the film industry with the 1971 film 'Zaroorat'. Apart from having a career in films for over 50 years, Danny Denzongpa is also a successful entrepreneur and dominates the beer market in the North-East. 

76-year-old Danny Denzongpa is the owner of Yuksom Breweries which he founded in 1987 in South Sikkim. His current net worth, as per media reports, is $10 million (approximately Rs 83 crore). 

As for his business, Danny Denzongpa's Yuksom Breweries is the force behind manufacturing popular products such as He-Man 9000, Dansberg Diet, Dansberg 9000, and Dansberg 16000, among others. 

The operation that began in 1987 was multiplied by Danny Denzongpa as he set up another brewery in Odisha called Denzong Breweries in 2005. However, his business's turning point came when he acquired Assam’s Rhino Agencies, a two-month-old brewery for nearly Rs 40 crore. 

This move was a smart one on Danny Denzongpa's behalf as it not only cemented his position in the Northeast but also deterred Vijay Mallya's alcohol company from entering the market.

Reports state that the three breweries that Danny Denzongpa owns, produce close to  6.8 lakh HL of alcohol per year. Yuksom Breweries is also the third-largest beer company in India, contributing a whopping Rs 100 crore to the northeastern region's economy per year.

Other prominent actors who have ventured into the spirit market with their own liquor brands include Sanjay Dutt, George Clooney, Drake, Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas (husband of Priyanka Chopra), and Ryan Reynolds.

In 2023, Sanjay Dutt launched his own Scotch whiskey called The Glenwalk.

READ | 'Uske baad to karne ka fayda...': Kangana Ranaut to get married soon? Emergency actress shares exciting wedding plans

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

Watch: BJP MLA has near escape after falling on to railway track during Vande Bharat flag off

Watch: BJP MLA has near escape after falling on to railway track during Vande Bharat flag off

'He killed a tiger and smeared its blood…': Yuvraj Singh father's shocking revelation about his childhood

'He killed a tiger and smeared its blood…': Yuvraj Singh father's shocking revelation about his childhood

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

Home Minister Amit Shah provides big update on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, claims it will be passed in...

Home Minister Amit Shah provides big update on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, claims it will be passed in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement