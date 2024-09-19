Meet actor who owns India's third largest beer brand, not Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjay Dutt

Apart from having a career in films for over 50 years, Danny Denzongpa is also a successful entrepreneur and dominates the beer market in the North-East. 76-year-old Danny Denzongpa is the owner of Yuksom Breweries which he founded in 1987 in South Sikkim.

Bollywood actors earlier used to earn great money only through films and some brand endorsements. However, with time Bollywood superstars have multiplied their sources of income via investments in properties, start-ups, and also establishing their own production houses. Today, we will tell you about an actor who has worked in over 190 films and is considered a veteran superstar of the film industry. But, his achievements don't just end at acting, this actor also owns one of the largest beer companies in India.

We are talking about none other than veteran superstar Danny Denzongpa who made his debut in the film industry with the 1971 film 'Zaroorat'. Apart from having a career in films for over 50 years, Danny Denzongpa is also a successful entrepreneur and dominates the beer market in the North-East.

76-year-old Danny Denzongpa is the owner of Yuksom Breweries which he founded in 1987 in South Sikkim. His current net worth, as per media reports, is $10 million (approximately Rs 83 crore).

As for his business, Danny Denzongpa's Yuksom Breweries is the force behind manufacturing popular products such as He-Man 9000, Dansberg Diet, Dansberg 9000, and Dansberg 16000, among others.

The operation that began in 1987 was multiplied by Danny Denzongpa as he set up another brewery in Odisha called Denzong Breweries in 2005. However, his business's turning point came when he acquired Assam’s Rhino Agencies, a two-month-old brewery for nearly Rs 40 crore.

This move was a smart one on Danny Denzongpa's behalf as it not only cemented his position in the Northeast but also deterred Vijay Mallya's alcohol company from entering the market.

Reports state that the three breweries that Danny Denzongpa owns, produce close to 6.8 lakh HL of alcohol per year. Yuksom Breweries is also the third-largest beer company in India, contributing a whopping Rs 100 crore to the northeastern region's economy per year.

Other prominent actors who have ventured into the spirit market with their own liquor brands include Sanjay Dutt, George Clooney, Drake, Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas (husband of Priyanka Chopra), and Ryan Reynolds.

In 2023, Sanjay Dutt launched his own Scotch whiskey called The Glenwalk.

