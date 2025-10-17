FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife

Meet actor, who refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years due to this shocking reason, reunited with him only when...

Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? Elusive TTP chief who SHOCKED Pakistan after appearing alive on TV after surviving suspected airstrike

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more ahead of Perth game

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Mukesh Sahni’s VIP throws seat puzzle into Mahagathbandhan, how may it benefit NDA?

Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vikas Kohli? His brother’s reaction raises eyebrows

India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...

Rashmika Mandanna tries to hide her engagement ring during Thamma promotions on Bigg Boss 19, fans say 'Vijay Deverakonda is lucky man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check here

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: Harsh Sanghavi as Deputy CM; Ravindra Jadeja's wife..

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet actor, who refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years due to this shocking reason, reunited with him only when...

The iconic Bollywood villain Danny Denzongpa refused to work with Salman Khan after the 1991 film Sanam Bewafa. Read on to know for which movie did the two stars reunite on screen.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 02:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet actor, who refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years due to this shocking reason, reunited with him only when...
Salman Khan and Danny Denzongpa
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In an industry where egos frequently clash and friendships fade as quickly as box office trends, few Bollywood rivalries have lasted as silently yet intensely as the one between Salman Khan and veteran actor Danny Denzongpa. Born as Tshering Phintso Denzongpa, the iconic Bollywood villain refused to share screen space with the Sultan star for two decades.

Salman and Danny first worked together on the sets of the 1991 romantic drama Sanam Bewafa. While shooting the film, the Agneepath actor arrived on set well ahead of schedule, as was his usual practice. On the other hand, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor turned up several hours late, a delay that didn’t go down well with the veteran actor.

As per several reports stating some crew members present on set, Danny and visibly irritated by Salman's unpunctuality and publicly scolded him. Deeply disheartened by what he considered a serious lapse in professionalism, Denzongpa resolved never to work with Khan again until 23 years later in Jai Ho, directed by Salman's brother Sohail Khan.

Danny Denzongpa played the main antagonist in the 2014 film headlined by Salman Khan. Industry insiders described their interactions during the shoot as "polite yet distant," suggesting that while time had passed, the memories of the incident from Sanam Bewafa shoot may still have lingered.

A few years ago, a photo of Salman affectionately kissing Danny's son Rinzing Denzongpa went viral on social media. The picture was viewed by many as a potential sign of reconciliation between the two families. Danny has been quite selective in his career in the past 10-15 years and was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's drama Uunchai released in 2022.

READ | Hema Malini's mother wanted her to marry this legendary actor, it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar elections 2025? Amit Shah makes BIG statement, says, 'Who am I to...'
Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav? Amit Shah...
India to stop buying Russian oil? US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, 'PM Modi assured...'
India to stop buying Russian oil? US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim...
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...
Who is Tarun Garg? First Indian to assume role of MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, pursued MBA from THIS prestigious Indian B-school
Who is Tarun Garg? First Indian to assume role of MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor...
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE