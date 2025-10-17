Meet actor, who refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years due to this shocking reason, reunited with him only when...

The iconic Bollywood villain Danny Denzongpa refused to work with Salman Khan after the 1991 film Sanam Bewafa. Read on to know for which movie did the two stars reunite on screen.

In an industry where egos frequently clash and friendships fade as quickly as box office trends, few Bollywood rivalries have lasted as silently yet intensely as the one between Salman Khan and veteran actor Danny Denzongpa. Born as Tshering Phintso Denzongpa, the iconic Bollywood villain refused to share screen space with the Sultan star for two decades.

Salman and Danny first worked together on the sets of the 1991 romantic drama Sanam Bewafa. While shooting the film, the Agneepath actor arrived on set well ahead of schedule, as was his usual practice. On the other hand, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor turned up several hours late, a delay that didn’t go down well with the veteran actor.

As per several reports stating some crew members present on set, Danny and visibly irritated by Salman's unpunctuality and publicly scolded him. Deeply disheartened by what he considered a serious lapse in professionalism, Denzongpa resolved never to work with Khan again until 23 years later in Jai Ho, directed by Salman's brother Sohail Khan.

Danny Denzongpa played the main antagonist in the 2014 film headlined by Salman Khan. Industry insiders described their interactions during the shoot as "polite yet distant," suggesting that while time had passed, the memories of the incident from Sanam Bewafa shoot may still have lingered.

A few years ago, a photo of Salman affectionately kissing Danny's son Rinzing Denzongpa went viral on social media. The picture was viewed by many as a potential sign of reconciliation between the two families. Danny has been quite selective in his career in the past 10-15 years and was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's drama Uunchai released in 2022.

