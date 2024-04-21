Meet actor, once civil servant, first marriage to actress from royal family failed, remarried after 10 years, is now...

Satyadeep Misra had tied the knot with Aditi Rao Hydari in 2007 but the couple separated in 2013. The actor remarried fashion designer, actress Masaba Gupta in 2023 and is now expecting his first child with her.

From Jeetu Bhaiya-fame Kota Factory actor Jitendra Kumar to Dangal-fame director Nitesh Tiwari, there are a few artistes in the Hindi film industry who have quit their high-paying jobs to pursue their passion of filmmaking. Another addition to this list is of the actor Satyadeep Misra.

Satyadeep Misra is known for playing impactful, sincere roles in films like Bombay Velvet, Vikram Vedha, and Ferrari Ki Sawaari, and in web series like Tanaav, Illegal, and Naxalbari. But his journey into films is quite an interesting one, as he left his well-established career as a lawyer and came to Mumbai to become an actor.

Born in 1972 in Dehradun, Satyadeep did his schooling from the famous boarding institute The Doon School, and then did his graduation in history and post-graduation in law from University of Delhi. While he was pursuing law, Misra even qualified civil services exam and trained for ten months, but didn't join the income tax department and went back to the courtroom. Satyadeep quit his high-paying job as a lawyer and came to Mumbai to fulfill his dream to become an actor. He made his debut in the 2011 crime drama film No One Killed Jessica and then went on to star in multiple films and shows, listed above.

Talking about his personal life, Satyadeep tied the knot with the actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was born in the royal family of Hyderabad, in 2007. Aditi's mother has ancestral roots connecting with Satyadeep's Tyabji family. The two of them separated in 2013. Satyadeep remarried popular fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta in 2023. The two of them recently announced their pregnancy. On the other hand, Aditi recenty had her engagement with the actor Siddharth this year.

Satyadeep and Masaba met on the sets of the Netflix biographical drama series Masaba Masaba, based on the life of Masaba herself. What's strange is the fact that Satyadeep played Masaba's ex-husband in the show.

