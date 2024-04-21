Meet actor, once civil servant, first marriage to actress from royal family failed, remarried after 10 years, is now...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: 'I don't think...'

Watch: Virat Kohli loses cool, hits out at umpires following controversial no-ball dismissal against KKR

Satna constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates and past results

RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Aligarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: 'I don't think...'

Watch: Virat Kohli loses cool, hits out at umpires following controversial no-ball dismissal against KKR

Satna constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates and past results

Tips to get rid of sunburn naturally

IPL 2024: Meet beautiful wives of CSK players

How much water is healthy to drink in a day ? 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: 'I don't think...'

This film made Akshay Kumar a star, was offered to Arbaaz, Ronit; distributors were not keen to buy, producers had to..

'I was hurt': Chamkila actor Jashn Kohli comments on stereotypical depiction of Sikhs in Bollywood, says 'we were...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, once civil servant, first marriage to actress from royal family failed, remarried after 10 years, is now...

Satyadeep Misra had tied the knot with Aditi Rao Hydari in 2007 but the couple separated in 2013. The actor remarried fashion designer, actress Masaba Gupta in 2023 and is now expecting his first child with her.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 05:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Satyadeep Misra/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Jeetu Bhaiya-fame Kota Factory actor Jitendra Kumar to Dangal-fame director Nitesh Tiwari, there are a few artistes in the Hindi film industry who have quit their high-paying jobs to pursue their passion of filmmaking. Another addition to this list is of the actor Satyadeep Misra.

Satyadeep Misra is known for playing impactful, sincere roles in films like Bombay Velvet, Vikram Vedha, and Ferrari Ki Sawaari, and in web series like Tanaav, Illegal, and Naxalbari. But his journey into films is quite an interesting one, as he left his well-established career as a lawyer and came to Mumbai to become an actor.

Born in 1972 in Dehradun, Satyadeep did his schooling from the famous boarding institute The Doon School, and then did his graduation in history and post-graduation in law from University of Delhi. While he was pursuing law, Misra even qualified civil services exam and trained for ten months, but didn't join the income tax department and went back to the courtroom. Satyadeep quit his high-paying job as a lawyer and came to Mumbai to fulfill his dream to become an actor. He made his debut in the 2011 crime drama film No One Killed Jessica and then went on to star in multiple films and shows, listed above.

Talking about his personal life, Satyadeep tied the knot with the actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was born in the royal family of Hyderabad, in 2007. Aditi's mother has ancestral roots connecting with Satyadeep's Tyabji family. The two of them separated in 2013. Satyadeep remarried popular fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta in 2023. The two of them recently announced their pregnancy. On the other hand, Aditi recenty had her engagement with the actor Siddharth this year.

Satyadeep and Masaba met on the sets of the Netflix biographical drama series Masaba Masaba, based on the life of Masaba herself. What's strange is the fact that Satyadeep played Masaba's ex-husband in the show.

READ | Made in Rs 20 crore, this film earned Rs 340 crore, won two National Film Awards, led to multiple controversies

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC exam 2023 marksheet released: Topper Aditya Srivastava gets 54.27%, check mains, interview marks here

This actor once saw father saved murder accused, qualified for Olympics, then became Bollywood's top villain, died at...

This actress debuted at 13, worked with Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu; quit films at 19, now is Google's India head for...

Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Vinesh Phogat secures Paris 2024 quota in women's 50kg event

Jammu Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates and past results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement