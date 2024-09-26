Meet actor who quit Bollywood after many flop films, became superstar in foreign film industry, Akshay Kumar was his..

Born as Suyash Panday on September 26, 1962, Chunky Panday's parents were popular heart surgeon Sharad Panday and physician Snehlata Panday. Chunky Panday, like his parents, wanted to go into the medical profession, but he failed in it.

If we talk about Bollywood superstars of the 90s, big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan come to mind first. Along with them, many other actors also made their place in the film industry based on their acting skills. Among all these, there was another name Chunky Panday, who was lost somewhere in the crowd of these artists. But, do you know that when Chunky Panday failed to make a place for himself in Bollywood, he started working in the Bangladesh film industry and became an overnight star there? In the Bangladesh film industry, Chunky Panday achieved the position that he could not get in Bollywood.

Chunky Panday made his debut with the 1987 film Aag Hi Aag, starring Dharmendra, Moushumi Chatterjee, Shatrughan Sinha, Neelam, Richa Sharma, Shakti Kapoor, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. Over the years, he worked in many films as a supporting actor including Tezaab.

Chunky Panday was part of many great films from 1987 to 1993. In 1994, his star faded and the actor struggled to survive in the film industry. However, despite failure, Chunky Panday did not give up. He worked in Bangladeshi cinema from 1995 and became a superstar there. Chunky Panday then made a roaring comeback to Bollywood as a character actor and is still active in the film industry. So far, he has appeared in over 100 films in a career that has spanned over three decades.

Chunky Panday had said in an interview that if he had not become an actor, he would have been a better baker because he is an expert in making delicious cakes.

For the unversed, Chunky Panday is the father of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.

Many are unaware that Chunky Panday is also Akshay Kumar's senior. During the promotional event of Housefull 3, Akshay Kumar once said, "The place where Chunky Pandey sahab used to learn acting, he used to be my senior there. When I used to go there as a junior, we used to look up to him and we used to wait for the moment when he would come."

