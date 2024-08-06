Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor who gave 14 hit films in 1 year, charged more than Big B, Bollywood career was super flop, net worth is Rs..

Chiranjeevi's illustrious career began in the late 1970s, but it was only in the 1980s that he established his status as a powerhouse in Indian cinema. With several blockbusters, he became one of the highest-paid actors of the 1990s.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 03:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actor who gave 14 hit films in 1 year, charged more than Big B, Bollywood career was super flop, net worth is Rs..
Amitabh Bachchan is a Bollywood megastar with several superhit films to his name. Many actors have made their debut before him, with him, or after him. However, to date, no one has been able to earn as much fame as him. Despite this, there are many actors who started to make a name in Bollywood but when they didn't succeed they moved to South films and became a superstar there. Today, we will tell you about one such actor of the 90s who did only three films in Hindi but gave tough competition to Amitabh Bachchan in terms of fees. Today, he does not like to work in Hindi films, but his earnings are in crores.

This actor struggled a lot in his early days. He had to work hard to get work in films, but he did not give up on his dreams. After working in three Hindi films, this actor distanced himself from Bollywood but became such a mega superstar of South films that he gave a tough competition to Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from films, this actor is now also playing an active role in politics. After being declared a flop actor in Bollywood, he became one of the richest actors in the South. We are talking about mega superstar Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi has worked in more than 150 films as an actor, dancer, and producer. He has won 10 Filmfare Awards and four Nandi Awards for his excellent acting. Chiranjeevi was honored with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award 2022 at the 53rd International Film Festival.

Chiranjeevi's career in Indian cinema began in the late 1970s, but the 1980s and 1990s established him as a major star. An old magazine cover from 1992 revealed that he earns more than Amitabh Bachchan. In 2019, the two actors appeared together in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', which further added to their illustrious legacy.

Chiranjeevi's illustrious career began in the late 1970s, but it was only in the 1980s that he established his status as a powerhouse in Indian cinema. With several blockbusters, he became one of the highest-paid actors of the 1990s.

An achievement that remains a significant milestone in the history of Indian cinema is when Chiranjeevi's fee was higher than Bollywood's legendary star Amitabh Bachchan. The Week magazine's September 1992 issue specifically claimed that while Amitabh Bachchan used to charge Rs 1 crore for his films, Chiranjeevi used to charge Rs 1.25 crore for his films.

The 1990s were a particularly golden decade for Chiranjeevi, with several commercial hits cementing his position at the top of Tollywood. It was also the decade when he began appearing on the covers of India's national magazines.

Entertainment magazines like Filmfare, The Week, and India Today named him 'Bigger Than Bachchan'. He also got the title of The New Money Machine. According to media reports, in the 90s, he created a stir in South films by giving 14 consecutive hit films in a year. As of now, Chiranjeevi's estimated net worth is Rs 1650 crore.

