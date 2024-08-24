Meet actor who has Rs 1650 crore net worth, owns Rs 30 crore mansion, private jet, not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh

South films and especially South Indian actors, in recent years, have gained a lot of traction on a national level. Out of these superstars, one is a legendary Telugu cinema actor who recently celebrated his 69th birthday. This superstar has worked in more than 150 films in his career and has a whopping net worth of Rs 1650 crore. We are not talking about Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, or Daggubati Venkatesh. We are talking about South superstar Chiranjeevi who reportedly has a net worth of Rs 1650 crore and is also a recipient of both the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Chiranjeevi has worked in many films in his career and some of his blockbuster films include 'Khaidi', 'Gharana Mogudu', 'Gang Leader', 'Indra', 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', and 'Waltair Veerayya'.

One of Chiranjeevi's most memorable achievements is that he was the first Indian actor to charge Rs 1 crore per film. As per reports, Chiranjeevi charged Rs 1.25 crore for 'Aapadbandhavudu' (1992) and earned the highest salary in the film industry at the time. He could charge this fee after his film 'Gharana Mogudu' became the first Telugu film to gross Rs 10 crore at the box office.

During this time, Chiranjeevi became such a big star that he was also touted as "Bigger than Bachchan", as Amitabh Bachchan at the time charged fees of under Rs 90 lakh.

Chiranjeevi is now all set to star in 'Vishwambhara', which is scheduled for release on January 10, 2025. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ashika Ranganath.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi has been married to Surekha, the daughter of Telugu comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah, since 1980. They have two daughters, Sushmitha and Sreeja, and a son, Ram Charan, who is also a Telugu superstar. Chiranjeevi is the uncle to actors Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Niharika, Sai Dharam Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

Chiranjeevi is also the proud owner of a private jet which is estimated to be a multi-crore acquisition. He also owns a fleet of luxury cars including a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Range Rover Vogue, a Range Rover Autobiography, and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Chiranjeevi, along with his family, lives in a lavish 25,000 square-foot mansion located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad which is said to be valued at Rs 30 crore. Chiranjeevi also owns luxurious properties in Bengaluru and Chennai.

