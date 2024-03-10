Twitter
Meet actor who became star with Bollywood debut, gave competition to Shah Rukh Khan, one contract ruined his career

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 05:53 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Dil Ka Kya Kasoor star Prithvi
Many actors come to Mumbai with big dreams in their eyes to become actors but only a few of them are able to gain that stardom and success in the industry and some even lose that stardom after a point of time. One such actor who got immense fame with his debut film lost stardom due to one contract. 

The actor we are talking about made his debut alongside Divya Bharti and became an overnight star. However, after this, he signed a contract that took away his stardom and he disappeared from the industry. He is none other than Prithvi. 

Prithvi made his entry in Bollywood with the film Dil Ka Kya Kasoor which also starred Sanam, Suresh Oberoi, and Laxmikant Berde in supporting roles. The film went on to be a huge success and the audience fell in love with Prithvi and Divya Bharti's pair. This made Prithvi an overnight stardom and he mentioned in an interview that he got stardom similar to that of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. 

However, after this film, he starred in two and a half dozen films but could not become a big actor. Prithvi was confined to small characters in films. according to reports, He did 29 films in his career but except for one or two, most proved to be disasters. 

Very few people know that his career was ruined due to a contract. He revealed in an interview that his film career was ruined due to a contract. Due to just one contract, big films came out of his hands and he kept rubbing his hands.

In 2021, Prithvi said in a conversation with a YouTube channel named Jhakkas Bollywood, "I got stuck in a contract that was extremely difficult to get out. He kept me tied up during the boom of my career. I had not disappeared anywhere. I was always alive in the hearts of my loved ones. Because of the contract, I could not do all the films written in my destiny." 

He further said that he was also offered Darr and Deewana which he had to turn down because of the contract and later the films starred Shah Rukh Khan and became major successes. In the course of his contract, he had to stay away from Mumbai and he moved to Bangalore. He stayed away from Bollywood for 4 years from 1992-96 and when he returned, he starred in films like Maa Tujhe Salaam, Aaj Ka Andha Kanoon and Khanjar: The Knife but played the role a side actor in most of the films. His last film was in 2005 titled Petrol which failed to impress the audience

