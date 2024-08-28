Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who became star playing young Amitabh on screen, left acting despite giving cult classics; now works as...

This star, who gained fame playing young Amitabh Bachchan on screen, later quit acting.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 09:08 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actor who became star playing young Amitabh on screen, left acting despite giving cult classics; now works as...
Master Bittoo
Many actors like Sridevi and Rekha started their careers as child actors in Bollywood. However, only few of them were able to maintain their stardom and become superstars as they grew up. One such actor, who was popular for playing the role of young Amitabh Bachchan, later left acting despite giving superhits. 

The actor we are talking about has all grown up now and he might be away from acting in films, but he is still a part of the entertainment industry. He is none other than Vishal Desai aka Master Bittoo. 

images-9

Master Bittoo was a popular child actor in the 70s who was popular for playing the childhood roles of superstars in films. While Master Bittoo was his stage name, his real name is Vishal Desai. He started his career playing the childhood role of Rajesh Khanna in the film Amar Prem in 1972, however, later he gained fame playing young Amitabh Bachchan on screen. 

He impressed everyone with his acting chops in films like Anokha Bandhan, Chupke Chupke, Apnapan, and Yaarana, among others. He even gave some of the cult classic films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Nagin and more. However, soon he stopped acting. His last role as a child actor was in the film Aakhri Sanghursh which also starred Vijayendra Ghatge, Kaajal Kiran and Mukesh Khanna in key roles. 

After earning a name for himself as a child actor, Vishal Desai decided to change his career and he became a director. He has worked as an assistant director for several films Baghban, Baabul, and Bhoothnath. Vishal Desai is also a popular name in the TV world and has directed many daily soaps including Kamini Damini and Dholki. In addition to all this, Vishal Desai also works as a creative director in an entertainment channel. In 2019, he directed the movie Veergati starring Yatin Karyekar, Rinku Karmarkar, and Ajit Jha. This film was streamed on Zee 5 in Marathi and Hindi.

However, since then Vishal Desai has been away from the film industry. Vishal also teamed up with BR Films for the Marathi movie Nanyachi Dusri Baju which was launched in 2014. This film has been in the production stage since then and there has been no information about it in the public domain. Shree Yamai Pictures also collaborated with BR Films for the production of this movie. Eminent film personalities like actor Sachin Khedekar and director Chandrakant Kulkarni were present at the launch ceremony of this movie.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
