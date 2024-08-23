Meet actor, who became overnight star with one hit, then left films after 20 flops in 8 years; now runs juice business

This actor, who became a star after one blockbuster, later gave 20 flops in 8 years.

From Bhagyashree, Imran Khan to Gracy Singh, many Bollywood actors who gained success at early time in their careers left films for some or the other reasons. One such actor, who became an overnight star, went on to give 20 flops.

The actor we are talking about has given more flops than hits in his career, however, one OTT show made his successful comeback to acting. He now also runs a juice business. He is none other than Dino Morea.

Dino Morea started his career as a model. He was noticed while modelling for a fashion company and soon received his first film offer. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, opposite Rinke Khanna, which failed to make a mark at the box office. His next film, Raaz alongside Bipasha Basu, however, was a box office success. This film made him an overnight star.

However, Dino couldn't maintain his stardom. His next 20 films including Gunaah, Baaz: A Bird in Danger, Sssshhh..., Ishq Hai Tumse, Plan, Insaaf: The Justice, Rakht: What If You Can See the Future, Chehraa, Holiday, Dus Kahaniyaan, and Deha among others failed to perform at the box office. After this, he left Bollywood. In 2021, he starred in the web series, The Empire, which became a game changer for his career.

After this, he took a break from acting, and in 2012, along with MS Dhoni, he launched a merchandising company called Cool Maal. He also opened his own production house, Clockwise Films, in 2013 and later produced Jism 2 under his banner. Then, he co-founded The Fresh Press, a cold-pressed juice brand along with Mithil Lodha and Rahul Jain. Since its inception in 2018, the brand has developed 36 stations and plans to expand the business in different states in India like Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, and more. The brand partnered with PVR Inox and Reliance to strengthen its market. As per a statement by the company, it is committed to offering 100 percent natural, sustainable products for a healthy lifestyle. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 82 crore.

