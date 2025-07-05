Meet actor who sang in trains, at weddings, insulted by Karan Johar, removed from shows, is now top Bollywod star; he is...

During college, this actor did theatre for five years and even performed at the famous Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. To support himself, he sang at weddings and on trains.

Born on September 14, 1984, in Chandigarh, this actor grew up in a musical household. His parents were classical singers, which influenced his early love for music. He studied at St. John's High School and later completed his graduation in English literature from DAV College, Chandigarh.

He also earned a master’s degree in Mass Communication from Panjab University. Let's take a look at his life:

From Street Performer to Theatre Artist

During college, Ayushmann did theatre for five years and even performed at the famous Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. To support himself, he sang at weddings and on trains. In one interview, he shared, "During my college days, there was a train named Pashchim Express that used to go from Delhi to Mumbai. So I, along with my friends, used to get onto the train and we used to go to every coach to sing and perform. Passengers used to give us money which we used to collect. We used to earn so much that we managed to sponsor our Goa trip from it! So yes, you can say I am a train singer."

Early Rejections and a Breakthrough on Roadies

Before making it big, Ayushmann faced several rejections. He auditioned for shows like Indian Idol and Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj. His major breakthrough came in 2004 when he won MTV Roadies, which opened the door to television hosting and eventually films.

Vicky Donor and Rise to Stardom

Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, where he played a sperm donor. The film was a hit and brought him into the limelight for choosing meaningful stories. He went on to star in powerful films like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, and Article 15, all of which tackled important social themes.

From Rejection by Karan Johar to National Award Winner

In one interview, Ayushmann revealed that Karan Johar once told him they only worked with stars. Despite that, Ayushmann proved his talent, winning the National Award for Andhadhun and becoming one of the most bankable actors today. He now reportedly charges Rs 10 crore per film.

The 100-Crore Club Achievements

Dream Girl 2 became Ayushmann’s fifth film to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office. His other big hits include, Andhadhun – Rs 456.89 crore (2018), Badhaai Ho – Rs 221.44 crore (2018), Dream Girl – Rs 200.80 crore (2019), Bala – Rs 171.49 crore (2019)