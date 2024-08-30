Meet actor who was a superstar, was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay, Salman, career got ruined after...

Many people come to Mumbai with the dream of succeeding in the film industry. While some manage to fulfill their dreams and become superstars, others struggle to maintain their success and become anonymous. Today, we will tell you about one such Bollywood actor who worked in many hit films in the 90s. He was paired with all the big heroines of the era including Divya Bharti, Ayesha Jhulka, and Pooja Bhatt. However, one mistake ruined this actor's career so much that he could never recover from it.

We are talking about none other than Avinash Wadhawan who gave tough competition to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Salman Khan in the 90s. Avinash Wadhawan worked in films like 'Dil Ki Baazi' with Akshay Kumar, 'Papi Gudiya' with Karisma Kapoor, 'Junoon' with Rahul Roy, and 'Geet' with Divya Bharti. He was quite popular not only among the audiences but also among filmmakers.

Not only this, he was the first choice for 'Deewana' and Yash Chopra's 'Yeh Dillagi', but everything changed. Such circumstances arose that Avinash Wadhawan disappeared not only from mainstream films but also from the eyes of the people. The reason for this was his personal life.

Avinash Wadhawan started his career with modelling. When he was doing his MBA in Mumbai, his hostel friends told him that he looked exactly like a hero and that he should try his luck in films.

Gulshan Kumar played an important role in Avinash Wadhawan's career. He had a close relationship with the actor. In an interview, Avinash Wadhawan shared how Gulshan Kumar would come to his house on special occasions.

He revealed that Gulshan Kumar would reach his house with his driver, touch the feet of his parents, and give them a signing amount saying that Avinash Wadhawan is doing my films. Avinash said that Gulshan Kumar used to leave an amount at his house and he would not even count it.

Despite continued success, Avinash Wadhawan's personal life ultimately ruined his career. Avinash Wadhawan got divorced in the year 2000. He married model and famous painter Chhaya Parekh in 1991, but things were not going well between him and his wife. Due to this, he moved away from films and Mumbai. He wanted to stay away from everyone. Avinash regrets that he let the problems of his personal life dominate his career, and did not give importance to it.

The result was that he had to give up offers of many good films due to personal reasons. With time, he moved away from the film world. The actor's divorce and second marriage had a severe impact on his career.

A few years later, Avinash Wadhawan made a comeback with films, web series, and TV but he could not regain his stardom. The actor is now seen in several TV shows or web series as a supporting character.

He last worked in the Star Plus show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' and is currently working on the TV show 'Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua'.

