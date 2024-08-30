Meet actor who was a superstar, was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay, Salman, career got ruined after...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

Avani Lekhara scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 golds at Paralympics; Mona Agarwal wins bronze

Assam Assembly ends long-running practice of two-hour Jumma break, here's why

Meet Botic van de Zandschulp, unseeded Dutch star who upset Carlos Alcaraz at US Open 2024

Vistara set to take off its last flight on November 11, operations to merge with...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

Assam Assembly ends long-running practice of two-hour Jumma break, here's why

Assam Assembly ends long-running practice of two-hour Jumma break, here's why

Six surprising benefits of laughing more

Six surprising benefits of laughing more

5 flowers that look like bird

5 flowers that look like bird

7 most expensive wines in India

7 most expensive wines in India

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी ��से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actor who was a superstar, was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay, Salman, career got ruined after...

Meet actor who was a superstar, was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay, Salman, career got ruined after...

Mudassar Aziz defends Akshay Kumar's flop streak, compares him to Shah Rukh Khan: 'For five-seven years...'

Mudassar Aziz defends Akshay Kumar's flop streak, compares him to Shah Rukh Khan: 'For five-seven years...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who was a superstar, was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay, Salman, career got ruined after...

We are talking about none other than Avinash Wadhawan who gave tough competition to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Salman Khan in the 90s.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 04:10 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actor who was a superstar, was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay, Salman, career got ruined after...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many people come to Mumbai with the dream of succeeding in the film industry. While some manage to fulfill their dreams and become superstars, others struggle to maintain their success and become anonymous. Today, we will tell you about one such Bollywood actor who worked in many hit films in the 90s. He was paired with all the big heroines of the era including Divya Bharti, Ayesha Jhulka, and Pooja Bhatt. However, one mistake ruined this actor's career so much that he could never recover from it. 

We are talking about none other than Avinash Wadhawan who gave tough competition to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Salman Khan in the 90s. Avinash Wadhawan worked in films like 'Dil Ki Baazi' with Akshay Kumar, 'Papi Gudiya' with Karisma Kapoor, 'Junoon' with Rahul Roy, and 'Geet' with Divya Bharti. He was quite popular not only among the audiences but also among filmmakers. 

Not only this, he was the first choice for 'Deewana' and Yash Chopra's 'Yeh Dillagi', but everything changed. Such circumstances arose that Avinash Wadhawan disappeared not only from mainstream films but also from the eyes of the people. The reason for this was his personal life.

Avinash Wadhawan started his career with modelling. When he was doing his MBA in Mumbai, his hostel friends told him that he looked exactly like a hero and that he should try his luck in films.

Gulshan Kumar played an important role in Avinash Wadhawan's career. He had a close relationship with the actor. In an interview, Avinash Wadhawan shared how Gulshan Kumar would come to his house on special occasions. 

He revealed that Gulshan Kumar would reach his house with his driver, touch the feet of his parents, and give them a signing amount saying that Avinash Wadhawan is doing my films. Avinash said that Gulshan Kumar used to leave an amount at his house and he would not even count it.

Despite continued success, Avinash Wadhawan's personal life ultimately ruined his career. Avinash Wadhawan got divorced in the year 2000. He married model and famous painter Chhaya Parekh in 1991, but things were not going well between him and his wife. Due to this, he moved away from films and Mumbai. He wanted to stay away from everyone. Avinash regrets that he let the problems of his personal life dominate his career, and did not give importance to it.

The result was that he had to give up offers of many good films due to personal reasons. With time, he moved away from the film world. The actor's divorce and second marriage had a severe impact on his career.

A few years later, Avinash Wadhawan made a comeback with films, web series, and TV but he could not regain his stardom. The actor is now seen in several TV shows or web series as a supporting character. 

He last worked in the Star Plus show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' and is currently working on the TV show 'Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua'.

READ | 'If I wore a skirt, he’d...': This superstar criticised his girlfriend for wearing skirts, never married her, then...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets Rs 45900000 notices from two states for...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets Rs 45900000 notices from two states for...

ATTENTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

ATTENTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

UP: Fourth man-eater wolf, who killed 9 in Bahraich, held; search operation on

UP: Fourth man-eater wolf, who killed 9 in Bahraich, held; search operation on

Not Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Shaitaan, HanuMan, this Rs 3-crore film is India's biggest hit of 2024, has no stars, but...

Not Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Shaitaan, HanuMan, this Rs 3-crore film is India's biggest hit of 2024, has no stars, but...

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement