Ajay Devgn's film Phool Aur Kaante remains memorable for its iconic character of Rocky, a villain who received much praise. This role was portrayed by actor Arif Khan. Following this success, Arif went on to play the antagonist in several films, sharing the screen with stars like Salman Khan and Sunil Shetty.

He also featured as a villain in movies like Mohra and Diljale. However, over time, Arif Khan stepped away from Bollywood and acting to embrace a spiritual life, eventually becoming a Maulana. Today, he has changed so much that you might not even recognize him.

Ajay Devgn made his acting debut with Phool Aur Kaante, while Arif Khan also began his career in a similar fashion, playing a villain. He went on to work in several big films, appearing alongside major stars, but his career didn't quite take off as expected.

Arif Khan was often seen as the antagonist, facing off against the hero in some films, while in others, he found himself on the receiving end of intense beatings. He appeared in Veergati alongside Salman Khan, in Mohra with Sunil Shetty, and once again faced off against Ajay Devgn as the villain in Diljale.

In 2007, Arif Khan also ventured into Hollywood with the film A Mighty Heart, where he played the role of a taxi driver. The film starred Angelina Jolie in the lead role, portraying the real-life story of Mariane Pearl, the wife of journalist Daniel Pearl, who was tragically kidnapped and killed.

After spending several years in the film industry, Arif Khan eventually left the glamorous world of showbiz and turned towards spirituality. He became a Maulana with the Tablighi Jamaat, dedicating his life to teaching others about Islam.

In an interview with Laharen Retro, Arif Khan shared the reason for his departure from Bollywood. He explained that he was deeply restless and couldn't find peace in his life. Despite his efforts, he felt overlooked, questioning why he wasn't being offered roles by big banners. Arif admitted that he had fallen into destructive habits and addiction, using drugs in an attempt to find sleep and peace. After spending 7-8 years in the industry, he decided to leave it all behind and sought refuge in Allah, turning to spirituality for solace and guidance.