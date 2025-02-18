Arif Khan made a powerful debut in the film industry with Phool Aur Kaante. Over the next 7 years, Arif Khan worked with Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar in films such as Mohra, Veergati, and Diljale. He also worked alongside Angelina Jolie.

The 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante began Ajay Devgn's reign as a Bollywood superstar. His chemistry with his co-star Madhoo and powerful screen presence made Ajay Devgn a star. Apart from both Ajay Devgn and Madhoo, who made their debut with Phool Aur Kaante, the film's primary villain was also a debutant in the industry. We are talking about Arif Khan who, despite being a popular name in Bollywood through the 90s, failed to establish himself as a leading star. Arif Khan, years later, quit the film industry, followed the religious path, and became a cleric. Arif Khan joined the Talighi Jamaat, becoming a Maulana, and dedicating his life to spreading Islamic principles.

Arif Khan made a powerful debut in the film industry with Phool Aur Kaante. The film was a super hit and the actor's role as Rocky was also well appreciated. After this, Arif Khan went on to work with several superstars. Over the next 7 years, Arif Khan worked with Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar in films such as Mohra, Veergati, and Diljale. He also worked alongside Angelina Jolie in his first and only Hollywood film A Mighty Heart. The film was released in 2007 and starred him as a taxi driver.

However, Arif Khan's career could not take off the way he expected. After some time, he quit acting and gave up on the world of showbiz. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a video of him went viral, featuring him in an all-new look with a full beard and traditional clothes. In the video, Arif Khan said that he quit films to follow religious teachings and is now a maulana (cleric) who teaches about Islam and lives a simple life, away from the world of glitz and glamour.

