This actor who made his debut by portraying a 60-year-old father in Saaransh, had to constantly prove his worth in Bollywood.

Life is a blend of good and bad moments, highs and lows, as well as sweet and bitter memories. What we are today is the result of everything we've been through. We are the sum of our choices, mistakes, victories, and losses.

Every aspiring actor dreams of becoming a hero. Today, we’ll talk about a talented artist who wished to make his mark in the acting world but faced ridicule, discouragement, and setbacks along the way. Despite being a gold medalist in drama school, he was told to give up on his dream of becoming a big-screen actor because of his looks.

Despite facing numerous obstacles, he refused to be confined to any particular category. His perseverance kept him relevant for the past 40 years, and he's far from finished—some would say he's just getting started. From struggling with no money for food to sleeping on railway platforms, he has truly experienced it all. This actor lives by the mantra, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai," and his journey proves that anything is possible.

Anupam Kher, the actor who made his debut by portraying a 60-year-old father in Saaransh, had to constantly prove his worth in Bollywood. Recently, he conducted a masterclass at the International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa, where he shared memories of his struggles in the industry.

When Anupam Kher first arrived in Bombay, he was dealing with baldness. With thin hair and a patchy scalp, he was often mocked whenever he asked for work in films. Kher shared that during that time, people would suggest he consider becoming a writer or an assistant director, as they believed he didn’t have the looks to be an actor.

The Karma actor further revealed that during his struggle for food, shelter, and work, he observed how people who initially helped him eventually abandoned him. Kher also admitted that when he had nowhere to sleep, he chose to rest on a railway platform. He shared that he spent 27 days sleeping on a bench at Bandra railway station.

Anupam Kher took on a variety of roles to stay relevant with both the audience and filmmakers. He portrayed the antagonist Dr. Dang in Karma, Tribhuvan Das in ChaalBaaz, and captivated audiences with his comedic performances in Dil, Beta, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Waqt Hamara Hai. After starring in over 500 films, he delivered his first ₹300-crore grosser with The Kashmir Files, at the age of 67, during which he worked with director Vivek Agnihotri. On the work front, his most recent appearance was in Vijay 69.