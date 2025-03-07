Anupam Kher also got married twice. He tied the knot with actress Madhumalti Kapoor in 1979 but the couple got separated after a few years. In 1985, he married actress Kirron Kher. Her son, his stepson, is actor Sikandar Kher.

Anupam Kher, who is celebrating his 69th birthday today, is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. Such is his acting skills and screen presence that when, during the Covid pandemic, many Bollywood superstars were failing at the box office, his film created history by earning Rs 200 crore. While Anupam Kher played many memorable roles in his career, people consider his role as an old man in his debut film Saaransh to be the best. Today, on his birthday, we will walk you through Anupam Kher's illustrious career which refuses to slow down even after over 40 years of debut.

To witness his stardom, only one fact is enough that in his over 40-year film career, Anupam Kher has worked in more than 540 films. His breakthrough came with his debut film, Mahesh Bhatt-directed Saaransh (1984), which is still considered to be one of his best roles to date. In 2023, Anupam Kher created history as his film The Kashmir Files managed to touch the figure of Rs 100 crore in the first 7 days and joined the Rs 200 crore club soon after. This feat was achieved at a time when many Bollywood superstars were failing at the box office.

For his contribution to Indian cinema, the government also honoured him with a Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher was born in 1955 in a Kashmiri Pandit family in Shimla. His father, Pushkar Nath Kher was a clerk in Himachal Pradesh's forest department, and his mother, Dulari Kher was a housewife.

In 1985, he married actress Kirron Kher. Her son, his stepson, is actor Sikandar Kher. As per media reports, Anupam Kher's estimated net worth is over Rs 400 crore. Anupam Kher also reportedly has an annual income of about Rs 30 crore, meaning he earns approximately Rs 3 crore per month.

