Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, in his career spanning over 40 years, has worked with almost all leading actresses of his time. While Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's pairing is considered special, there was another actress with whom Anil Kapoor gave some of the biggest hits of his career. Not only fans but filmmakers also loved their chemistry, as their coming together was a guarantee of a sure-shot hit film. What made their pairing extra special was their relationship and bond off-screen. We are talking about none other than the late actress Sridevi, who was not only Anil Kapoor’s co-star but also his bhabhi (sister-in-law) after she married his elder brother, producer Boney Kapoor.

No matter their relationship off-screen, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's romance was for the ages with the pair having delivered some superhit films, including Mr India, Lamhe, Judaai, etc. But, Sridevi's stardom was not only related to his fans. Anil Kapoor was also always in awe.

Once, in an interview, the actor revealed how every time he met Sridevi, he would touch her feet as a mark of respect. This happened so frequently that Sridevi would laugh and say, “Anil ji, what are you doing?” But, Anil Kapoor said that his touching Sridevi's feet was his way of hoping that a little bit of her talent would rub off on him.

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi were a guaranteed hit pair of that era. Both of them worked together in many superhit films, including Mr. India (1987), Lamhe (1991), Judaai (1997), Heer Ranjha (1992), and Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993).

Especially in their blockbuster film Mr. India, released in the year 1987, their pairing created a sensation. This film is one of the memorable films of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. In one of the super hit songs of this film, Kaate Nahin Kat Te, Anil Kapoor forcefully asked his brother Boney Kapoor to include him in it. Initially, this song was to be filmed only on Sridevi but later, Anil Kapoor was also seen with the actress.

Mr India, made on a budget of Rs 3.8 crores, went on to earn Rs 10 crore at the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year 1987 at the Indian box office after Hukumat.

