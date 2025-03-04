Anil Kapoor's film Judaai was produced by his father Surinder Kapoor and his brother Boney Kapoor. This was the reason why Anil Kapoor worked in Judaai. However, after release, the film proved to be a huge success at the box office.

About 28 years ago, a film with two lead actresses and one lead actor rocked the box office as it proved to be a superhit by earning four times more than its budget. But, many are unaware that the lead hero of the film, who became established as a superstar after release, worked in the film under compulsion. Many such Hindi films were made in the 90s, whose stories are still alive in the hearts of people. Today, we tell you about a film in which the hero did not initially want to work, but when the movie was made and released, it created a ruckus at the box office. We are talking about the film Judaai.

Judaai, which was released in 1997, was a romantic drama film starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar in lead roles. Judaai, directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Surinder Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, was a remake of the Telugu movie called Subalagnam. You will be surprised to know that Anil Kapoor initially did not want to be a part of this super hit film.

The story of this film revolves around Kajal (Sridevi) who sells her husband Raj (Anil Kapoor) to another woman named Jhanvi (Urmila Matondkar) for money. But later she realises what she has lost when her husband falls in love with another woman. This film was a huge success at the box office.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor once revealed that he did not want to work in Judaai. He agreed to do the film only for his family who were producing it. He also did not like the character of Raj Verma, but then he had to work in the film against his wishes.

Anil Kapoor said, "I kept saying no to the film because I was not able to connect with my character. After the flop of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja movie, our family became financially weak, so there was a lot of pressure on me from the family and the family's production company."

Anil Kapoor's film Judaai was produced by his father Surinder Kapoor and his brother Boney Kapoor. This was the reason why Anil Kapoor worked in Judaai. However, after release, the film proved to be a huge success at the box office.

As per media reports, Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar's Judaai, made on a budget of Rs 6.3 crore, earned over Rs 48 crore at the box office. This movie proved to be a super hit at the box office.

READ | Shoaib Ibrahim BREAKS silence on divorce rumours with wife Dipika Kakar: 'Industry mein ek aur shaadi toot rahi...'