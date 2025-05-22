The 38-year-old Amol Parashar is currently dating 45-year-old Konkona Sen Sharma. The two were seen in an intimate scene in the 2020 Netflix film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and made their first public appearance together at the 2025 Prime Video web series Gram Chikitsalay this month.

From Panchayat and The Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar to Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari, several prominent figures in the Hindi entertainment industry are alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Another addition to this list is Amol Parashar, who has impressed the audiences with his powerful performances across various films and web series. Born on September 17, 1986, in Delhi, Amol obtained a rank of 238 in the IIT-JEE (Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Examination) and decided to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering from IIT Delhi. He left a lucrative job at ZS Associates to follow his passion for acting.

Amol made his acting debut in the critically acclaimed 2009 film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, starring Ranbir Kapoor. He went on to appear in several films, including Babloo Happy Hai and Traffic, but rose to fame with his breakout role as Chitvan in the 2016 web series TVF Tripling. Amol reprised the role in the show's second and third seasons, which were released in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

In fact, his last six movies have been directly released on multiple OTT platforms - Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on Netflix in 2020, Sardar Udham on Prime Video in 2021, Cash on JioHostar in 2021, 36 Farmhouse on ZEE5 in 2022, and Sweet Dreams on JioHotstar in 2025. Amol recently headlined two web series - Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs and Gram Chikitsalay, which premiered on Prime Video and JioHotsar on May 2 and May 9, respectively.

As per reports, the 38-year-old Amol Parashar is currently dating 45-year-old Konkona Sen Sharma, who is seven years older than him. She was previously married to Ranvir Shorey, with whom she also shares a son named Haroon Shorey. Amol and Konkona were paired opposite each other in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and were also seen involved in an intimate scene in the film. Though Amol and Konkona haven't officially confirmed their relationship yet, the two made their first public appearance at the Gram Chikitsalay screening earlier this month.

