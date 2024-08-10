Meet actor, supestar's son who fought dyslexia, worked as LIC agent, no one was ready to launch him, later gave...

This actor was diagnosed with dyslexia at 9, and despite being a superstar's son, he had to struggle for years to find his debut film.

An artiste takes years of hard work, and determination to become a star. No actor can become a star without leaving an unmissable mark on the audience. Even if the performer hails from a film family. Today, we will discuss an actor, who is the son of the megastar, but his journey to stardom has been easy.

Even before entering the film, he worked as an insurance agent, and when he decided to start his career, no one was ready to launch him. It took him years before a filmmaker put faith in him, and decided to launch him. This actor has been active in films for 24 years, yet he couldn't match up to the stardom of his father. Although he has proven himself time and again, the constant comparison with his father has affected his career. He's none other than Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan was dyslexic?

In an old interview, Abhishek revealed that he was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of 9 and sent to a European school. He did have difficulty reading and writing during his childhood.

Before films, Abhishek Bachchan worked as...

Abhishek Bachchan started his career in 2000 with the film JP Dutta's Refugee. But, he had to struggle hard to debut in this film. As NDTV reported, before films, Abhishek Bachchan had worked as an LIC agent. However, the actor quit the job soon to pursue his passion for acting

Abhishek Bachchan's struggle to find debut film

Though Refugee is Abhishek and Kareena Kapoor's debut film, it did not do much wonders on the big screen. Before Refugee, Abhishek struggled for two years for his debut film. Reportedly no one was ready to launch Amitabh Bachchan's son. In a roundtable conversation with Galata Plus, the Dhoom actor revealed that no one was ready to take the responsibility to launch him. "There was a lot of chatter, excitement about me joining (the film industry). Not because of me, but because of the kid I was. But contrary to that, people were not interested in working with me. I think I met all the directors I could have met, and they all very respectfully declined saying, ‘We don’t want the responsibility of watching you',” he said.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in sports drama Ghoomer. Despite strong critical acclaim, the film was a commercial disaster at the box office.

