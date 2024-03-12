Twitter
Meet actor who met his wife in US, dated her in secret, is from family of superstars, his net worth is..

Born in 1982, Allu Arjun belongs to a film family. His father is film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala. His paternal grandfather was the noted film comedian Allu Ramalingaiah who appeared in over 1000 films.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 10:00 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Allu Arjun is an Indian actor who, over the past few years, has gained popularity not only in India but the world. Allu Arjun made his debut with 'Gangotri in 2003' and rose to prominence by starring in Sukumar's film 'Arya' (2004). He has been an established star in Telugu cinema for many years but, in 2021, Allu Arjun gained international fame and the status of a global superstar after his film 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released. The film not only emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 but also made its place among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

Born in 1982, Allu Arjun belongs to a film family. His father is film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala. His paternal grandfather was the noted film comedian Allu Ramalingaiah who appeared in over 1000 films. His paternal aunt is Surekha Konidela, actor Chiranjeevi's wife. He is the first cousin of actor Ram Charan.

On March 6, 2011, Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy in Hyderabad. They have two children—a son, Ayaan, and a daughter, Arha. Allu Arjun, who has won the hearts of millions of girls with his romantic characters in films, is also very romantic in real life, which is evident from his love story.

More than 10 years ago, Allu Arjun flew to the US to attend his friend's wedding. It was during this wedding that he met Sneha Reddy who was also there to attend the nuptials. When Allu Arjun's friend introduced her to Sneha Reddy, he fell for her. It was love at first sight for Allu Arjun.

They did not talk much during the wedding but even after returning to India, Allu Arjun could not get Sneha out of his mind. His friend also pressurised him to message her. Sneha replied to his messages and the two began talking. 

Their first meeting after talking for a while went well and the couple started dating each other in secret. After dating for a few years, Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind found out about their relationship. When confronted, Allu Arjun expressed his desire to marry Sneha. 

Sneha is the daughter of businessman KC Shekhar Reddy and Kavita Reddy. Initially, both Allu Arjun and Sneha's parents disapproved of their relationship. But, Allu Arjun and Sneha stood their ground. Their parents met again for the sake of their children and it was during this that they agreed to have them married.

Allu Arjun and Sneha got engaged in a grand ceremony on November 26, 2010, in Hyderabad. The couple then got married in early 2011 and are now happily married for 13 years. Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars today, not only in Telugu cinema but the world. His estimated net worth is a whopping Rs 350 crore. 

