Bollywood's ugliest fight: Director starved National Award winner, denied food, tore their clothes, star cried on set

Kriti Sanon talks about 'repercussions of negative gossip' amid dating rumours with Kabir Bahia: 'My family shouldn’t..'

Meet woman, who fought her parents to build Rs 1600 crore business now owned by Mukesh Ambani, she is...

Meet actor who is set to become India's highest-paid actor, more than SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, to earn Rs..

IMD weather update: Rains in Delhi-NCR till... orange alert for these states issued

Bollywood

Meet actor who is set to become India's highest-paid actor, more than SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, to earn Rs..

Reports state that, as of now, superstar Rajinikanth is the highest-paid actor in India. He earned Rs 210 crore from his superhit film 'Jailer'. After him, the highest-earning superstars are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Prabhas.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 10:25 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The audiences are waiting eagerly for the film to release, and reportedly, Allu Arjun is all set to travel to Sri Lanka soon to shoot some action sequences for the Sukumar directorial. Seeing the success of the first installment of this franchise, the makers have increased the scale of the film. To avoid any problems in production, Allu Arjun has decided not to take a regular fee for the film. 

According to reports, he will share the profit from the film's earnings. The makers have prepared an estimate regarding the earnings of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. If the film earns as per the estimate, then Allu Arjun will become the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema history.

According to renowned entertainment journalist, Haricharan Pudippedi, Allu Arjun has not charged any fees for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Rather, he will share 33 percent of the profit. That is, whatever 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' earns from theaters, OTT, satellite, dubbed version, and music rights, Allu Arjun will get 33 percent of it.  

Currently, the makers estimate that 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will effortlessly earn Rs 1000 crores. Out of this, Rs 330 crores will go to Allu Arjun. This is a record fee for any actor. In this case, no superstar of India will be able to come close to Allu Arjun. However, till now this news has not been confirmed by anyone associated with the 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' team. 

Reports state that, as of now, superstar Rajinikanth is the highest-paid actor in India. He earned Rs 210 crore from his superhit film 'Jailer'. After him, the highest-earning superstars are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Prabhas. 

Now, if 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' manages to earn more than Rs 1000 crore, then Allu Arjun's profit will also increase accordingly, potentially making him the highest-paid actor in the Indian film industry. 

'Pushpa: The Rise' became the most-watched film of 2021 and also won two National Awards. Therefore, there are a lot of expectations from its sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Apart from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fasil, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in this film directed by Sukumar.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
