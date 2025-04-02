At this time, Akshaye Khanna was also in the headlines over his engagement to actress Karisma Kapoor. As per a report, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor's father, was eager for his daughter to marry Akshaye Khanna.

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna, who recently garnered immense praise for his role as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, was once famous for giving candid interviews in the media. Many are unaware but Akshaye Khanna once made headlines as he openly confessed to being mesmerised by Aishwarya Rai's beauty. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Akshaye Khanna, during a rapid-fire round, could not help but admire his co-star's immense beauty.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Akshaye Khanna to name the sexiest woman in Bollywood. To this, the Chhaava actor replied, without a pause, "Ash (Aishwarya Rai). I can’t take my eyes off her every time I meet her. It’s embarrassing for men. She must be used to it - people staring at her. But I’m not used to not being able to take my eyes off somebody. You just keep staring at her like a lunatic."

Akshaye Khanna was unabashed when it came to his confession of being mesmerised by Aishwarya Rai's beauty. The two were also once linked together during the late 90s. Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai's relationship rumours intensified after they appeared in a film together, and their chemistry was off the charts. Media reports say that the two were reportedly involved for nearly a year. Their alleged romance allegedly ended when Aishwarya Rai appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and began a relationship with Salman Khan.

At this time, Akshaye Khanna was also in the headlines over his engagement to actress Karisma Kapoor. As per a report in News18, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor's father, was eager for his daughter to marry Akshaye Khanna.

Randhir Kapoor even approached Akshaye Khanna's father, Vinod Khanna, with a marriage proposal, however, the relationship could not succeed because of Karisma Kapoor's mother, Babita Kapoor's opposition. Babita Kapoor was allegedly hesitant to see Karisma Kapoor settle down and step away from Bollywood at the peak of her career.

"If Babita had not objected, Akshaye and Karisma would almost certainly have been married," a source said.

