You would have often heard the phrase that success is fleeting, but it's also true that one might never know when it will knock on their door. Something similar happened with a Bollywood actor who once went to a superstar's office, asking for work, but destiny came full circle when this same struggling actor not only went on to become a star in his own right but also became the son-in-law of the same superstar he once asked for work opportunities. We are talking about none other than Akshay Kumar, who made a super-flop debut opposite Raakhee and Shantipriya with Saugandh in 1991, but later became an inspirational star with a net worth of crores.

Since he was a teenager, Akshay Kumar was keen on becoming an actor. Akshay Kumar wanted to be as successful as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Rajesh Khanna, among others. However, he didn't realise how difficult it is to make a name for yourself among hundreds of others who come to Mumbai with the same dream.

After making a flop debut in the film industry, there came a time in Akshay Kumar's life when he struggled for work. He used to visit superstars, directors, and producers to beg for work. Akshay Kumar once shared in an interview how he used to ask Rajesh Khanna for work during his struggling days. He further shared how, at the time, he didn't even dream that one day he would fall in love and marry his daughter.

In an interview with Sansad TV, Akshay Kumar said, "Maine kabhi zindagi mein bhi nahin socha tha ki Rajesh Khanna ji ki beti se meri shaadi hogi. Kabhi nahin socha tha. Main unke office mein jaaya karta tha photo leke sir mujhe koi kaam dedo (I never thought in my life that I would marry Rajesh Khanna's daughter. I never thought of it. I used to go to his office and take my photos, 'Sir, please give me some work')."

Akshay Kumar married superstars Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna's daughter, Twinkle Khanna, in January 2001. Together they have a son and a daughter.

Akshay Kumar, who struggled to succeed initially, finally found success after the release of Khiladi, which made him an overnight star. Akshay Kumar has been a part of the film industry for over 30 years now, and his popularity, to this day, knows no bounds.

