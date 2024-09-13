Twitter
'Sir, please give me work...': Meet actor who once begged superstar for work, then became his son-in-law, he is now..

Akshay Kumar further said that whenever he went to Rajesh Khanna to ask for work, he would always procrastinate and ask him to come later because he was busy with his films.

'Sir, please give me work...': Meet actor who once begged superstar for work, then became his son-in-law, he is now..
You never know when success might knock on your door. Something similar happened with a Bollywood actor who once used to beg for work at a superstar's office. But, his fate took a 360-degree turn when he became the son-in-law of that same superstar from who he used to request work opportunities. We are talking about none other than superstar Akshay Kumar, who made his debut in 1991, opposite Raakhee and Shantipriya in 'Saugandh'. His debut film was a flop at the box office.

Akshay Kumar desired to be an actor since he was a teenager. He entered the film world with the dream of becoming famous like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, and other big stars. But, he had no idea that it would be so difficult. 

After making his debut with a flop film, there was a time when Akshay Kumar struggled for work. He used to visit superstars, directors, and producers to beg for work. 

In an interview, Akshay Kumar also once shared how he used to ask Rajesh Khanna for work during his struggling days and didn't even dream that one day he would fall in love and marry his daughter. 

In a conversation with Sansad TV, Akshay Kumar said, "Maine kabhi zindagi mein bhi nahin socha tha ki Rajesh Khanna ji ki beti se meri shaadi hogi. Kabhi nahin socha tha. Main unke office mein jaaya karta tha photo leke sir mujhe koi kaam dedo (I never thought in my life that I would marry Rajesh Khanna's daughter. I never thought of it. I used to go to his office and take my photos, 'Sir, please give me some work'." 

Akshay Kumar further said that whenever he went to Rajesh Khanna to ask for work, he would always procrastinate and ask him to come later because he was busy with his films.

Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, in January 2001. Together they have a son and a daughter. 

Akshay Kumar's breakthrough came with the film 'Khiladi'. This helped establish him as a superstar in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar has been a part of the film industry for over 30 years now and his popularity is still on the rise.

Recently on his birthday, Akshay Kumar shared the motion poster of his next film 'Bhooth Bangla' which will see him reunite with Priyadarshan again after 14 years.

