The late Sridevi, in her illustrious career, worked with many big superstars including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Anil Kapoor, and Jeetendra. In those days, Sridevi was so influential in the industry that even the lead hero of the film would pale in comparison to her stardom. But do you know that the actress who was said to be a guarantee of hit films also had a film which kept waiting to release in theatres for 10 years? Sridevi, the first female superstar of Hindi films, made an incomparable contribution to films during her 50-year career. She worked in many memorable films in Hindi as well as South. There is one such film of Sridevi that people might not have forgotten because this was the first film that was released without a climax.

This was the 2004 film Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin. Akshay Kumar was seen with Sridevi in ​​this film. Sridevi and Akshay Kumar were seen in the role of husband and wife in this film shot in 1994. After the shooting was completed in 1994, the film Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin was released 10 years later in 2004. The film was about to be released many times, but it kept getting postponed due to one reason or the other. While working with Akshay Kumar on the sets of this film, Sridevi lost her patience and there was an incident where she lost her temper with Akshay Kumar.

Director Pankaj Parashar, in a recent chat, recalled how Sridevi got irritated as Akshay Kumar kept forgetting his lines. "He used to panic a lot. She (Sridevi) came and told me, ‘Make him (Akshay) rehearse yaar. He’s already on his 36th take.’ That happened because I refused to call it a shot. It was a courtroom scene and had a long dialogue. If I split it, that would break an actor’s confidence. I told him to do it as long as it becomes ok. Sridevi was sitting right there. When he finally did it, everyone clapped. That gives an actor a sense of confidence," he said.

Sridevi also recognised Akshay Kumar's talent and applauded his work in the film, however, the two never appeared in any other film together.

After a long wait of 10 years, when Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin finally got a chance to release in theatres, it was a super flop. The audience completely rejected this film without a climax.

