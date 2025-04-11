His journey from a small job as an errand boy to the top of Bollywood hasn’t been easy, but it’s a result of years of hard work and determination.

Life is full of surprises. There was once a boy who ran errands at a travel agency for just Rs 150 a month. He even served food as a hotel waiter to make ends meet. Years later, that same boy became one of India’s richest and most successful actors.

We’re talking about Akshay Kumar, one of India’s highest-paid actors today. His journey from a small job as an errand boy to the top of Bollywood hasn’t been easy, but it’s a result of years of hard work and determination.

Early life:

Akshay Kumar studied at Don Bosco High School in Matunga, where he also started learning karate. He wasn’t very interested in studies and once admitted that he failed in the 7th grade. In an interview with ANI, he recalled his father asking him, “Tu banna kya chahta hai?” and he replied, “Hero banna chahta hun.”

Shared home with 24

Recalling his childhood, Akshay said, “We were 24 people living in one house in Chandni Chowk, all sleeping in the same room. In the morning, we had to jump over each other to get out.” Their home’s rent was just Rs 100.

First salary

In an interview with Curly Tales, Akshay revealed that his first salary was just Rs 150. He stated, “I received my first paycheck when I was working with a travel agency in Calcutta.” When Tiger asked if he was an errand boy, Akshay replied, “Yes, an errand boy.” He said, “My salary there was between Rs 150 to Rs 200.”

Washed dishes

Long before his Bollywood debut, Akshay Kumar worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok, often washing dishes too. He once described this period as one of the toughest phases of his life. Hoping for tips at the end of each shift, he was frequently left disappointed.

Career

Akshay Kumar made his screen debut in the film Aaj, playing a karate instructor under his real name, Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. Inspired by a character played by Kumar Gaurav, he later changed his name to Akshay Hari Om Bhatia.

Akshay Kumar’s big break came by chance when he missed a flight for an ad shoot in Bangalore. Disheartened, he visited a film studio with his portfolio and, by evening, was signed as the lead for Deedar by producer Pramod Chakravarthy.

Akshay Kumar is now among India’s richest actors, owning a luxurious Mumbai bungalow reportedly worth Rs 80 crore. With an estimated net worth of Rs 2,500 crore, he also has properties in Goa, Canada, and other prime locations.