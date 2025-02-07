Ajith Kumar is currently garnering praise for his recent film Vidaamuyarchi directed by Magizh Thirumeni. He will be next seen in Good Bad Ugly directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Besides his acting career, Ajith is also an occasional racing driver.

Where do the stars from either Bollywood or the South film industry live? What do they eat? Which brand of clothes do they wear? Which phones do they use? How many cars do they own? These are the questions that their fans are always eager to find answers to. But, would you believe us if we tell you that there is one superstar from this era who does not even use a mobile phone? Today, we will tell you about an actor who stays far away from social media, has no active fan clubs, and does not appreciate being in the limelight. This actor started working as a mechanic, but today, he has a net worth of over Rs 350 crores. We are talking about none other than South superstar Ajith Kumar, who became successful in the film business despite not having any connections within the industry.

In the modern era, a mobile phone is no less than an asset for a person. But despite being the owner of crores of rupees, Ajith Kumar likes to stay away from this worldly affair. Ajith Kumar is one of the few superstars in the industry who likes to live a private life away from the limelight.

Ajith Kumar dropped out of school in 10th grade, and later, with a family friend's help who worked with the Enfield company, Ajith Kumar was able to get a job as an apprentice and spent six months training to be a mechanic. He quit that job as his father wanted him to do something different. Ajith Kumar then joined the family business and also set up a textiles business, but, destiny had something else for him in mind.

During this period, Ajith Kumar was offered many modeling assignments. Many people felt that Ajith Kumar had the appearance to become an actor. Ajith Kumar made his debut by making a one-scene appearance as a schoolchild in En Veedu En Kanavar (1990). Ajith Kumar's breakthrough came in the year 1995 with his first commercially successful film Aasai. After this, he never looked back.

Ajith Kumar is currently garnering praise for his recent film Vidaamuyarchi directed by Magizh Thirumeni. He will be next seen in Good Bad Ugly directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Besides his acting career, Ajith is also an occasional racing driver.

Ajith Kumar is married to his Amarkalam co-star Shalini. The two got married in April 2000 in Chennai and have two children together: a daughter (born in 2008) and a son (born in 2015).

Ajith Kumar is counted among some of the most popular stars in recent years. But, despite all the success, Ajith Kumar likes to lead a simple life. He does not even have a mobile phone with him. This revelation was first made by his co-star Trisha Krishnan when she was asked during an interview under what name had she saved Ajith Kumar’s contact number. The actress, at the time, said that Ajith Kumar does not use a mobile phone and if anyone wished to contact him, then they would be required to get in touch with his assistant first.

Another news about Ajith Kumar, who stays away from cellular technology in the digital era, is that the actor gets a new SIM card for every film he works in. It is said that he keeps changing his contact number for every new film to avoid unnecessary phone calls and text messages from teams that he has previously worked with.

Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini has a mobile phone, and she is also active on her Instagram page. But, her superstar husband does not have an official page on either Instagram, Facebook, or X (formerly Twitter). As for Ajith Kumar's net worth, according to media reports, it is around Rs 350 crore and the actor charges Rs 30 to Rs 35 crore for a film.

According to reports, Ajith Kumar also owns a luxurious house on the East Coast Road in Chennai. He is a motorsports enthusiast and is very fond of sports cars and bikes. Ajith owns luxurious cars worth Rs 36 crore, including a Lamborghini. He has also bought a BMW 7 Series worth Rs 34 crore. Ajith Kumar also owns a private jet.

