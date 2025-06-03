Son of Shekar Suman, Adhyayan Suman has said that he was shocked to not get good offers after working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut show Heeramandi. The star kid is yet to give a solo hit in his career.

Son of veteran actor Shekhar Suman and his wife Alka Suman, Adhyayan Suman made his Bollywood debut in the 2008 romantic drama Haal-e-Dil that bombed at the box office. All the other films that he headlined - Jashnn, Dehraadun Diary, Heartless, Luckhnowi Ishq, Ishq Click, and Bekhudi - have been major flops.



In a recent interview, Adhyayan accepted that his luxurious life is the result of his father's hard work and compares the same to a jail. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, he said, "Luxury feels like jail at one point of your life. No matter how many cars that your father gives you or the house or the penthouses that you live in or the vacations that you go to, people like me with a conscience to do something in life are miserable. Because what you do beyond the point… I mean, you’ve owned the car, you’ve owned the house, it’s not yours, it’s your father’s, it’s his hard work, you’ve enjoyed it. But beyond the point, you feel like, 'What is mine?' At 37, I don’t own a home."



Adhyayan worked in India's biggest web series Heeramandi in 2024. The actor stated that he was shocked he didn't receive good offers after the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut show, which was made on a reported budget of Rs 250 crore. He added, "After Heeramandi, I didn’t get the kind of roles I expected. Though it was a relatively smaller role, it was an impactful one. I thought my luck will change now and I will get good work, good roles, but nothing of that sort happened. And for 6 months, I thought that for so long I was thinking that I am not getting a good opportunity, I got the opportunity to work with arguably the biggest filmmaker in the country today, Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who came out and spoke about me. Still, you know, I didn’t get the work, who am I supposed to blame? Myself or the people in the industry."



Concluding his thoughts on the the nepotism debate, Adhyayan shared that he suffered the negative effects of nepotism. "I can say I am the best example of nepotism, as I didn’t get any work because of nepotism, I can prove that. And you know I feel nepotism is a very futile debate, and I think it has become a sort of fashion conversation", he said.



