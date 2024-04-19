Meet actor who worked with Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai, went bankrupt 4 times, drove taxis, cleaned toilets, is now..

Twitter
Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

It is often said that no matter how much you succeed in life, you must make sure to keep your feet firmly on the ground. But, there are not one or two but hundreds of people in the film industry who make a small mistake in their career and pay for it for the rest of their lives. Everyone comes to the film industry to become a star, but it is not within everyone's power to handle the stardom that comes with it. Today, we will tell you about one such actor of the 90s, a superstar, who could not digest success and is now living his life in anonymity.

The actor we are talking about today became a superstar overnight but there came a time when he completely disappeared from the film industry and is now living a life in anonymity. This actor went bankrupt not once or twice but 4 times and worked as a taxi driver and also cleaned toilets for survival. This South superstar worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu, Rajinikanth, and Mammootty, among others but today, he is living away from the life of glitz and glamour. 

You must remember that song 'Mustafa Mustafa'. The name of the actor who worked on this song was Abbas aka Mirza Abbas Ali. Abbas also worked on the album 'Chhuimui Si Lagti Ho Tum' which became very popular among the youth overnight. Abbas' father wanted him to become an engineer and he also took admission to an engineering college. But, in the year 1994, he came to know that a modelling competition was going to be held in Bangalore. Winning this competition was the beginning of his film career. 

Abbas ventured into modeling but in the year 1995, one of his friends asked him to go for an audition for a Tamil film. Director Kadhir was impressed with Abbas' performance and invited him to a screen test for 'Kadhal Desam' (1996) after which he signed him to play a leading role. The film was a commercial success and Abbas was dubbed by the media as a superstar. He received many film offers after this and worked with legends like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Mammootty. 

However, after some time the bad phase of his career also started. His films flopped at the box office and he also became bankrupt. In an interview with Indian Express, Abbas revealed, "Following my initial achievements, some of my movies faced failure, leaving me financially destitute and unable to afford even basic necessities like rent or cigarettes. I soon approached producer RB Choudary, requesting work. He offered me the opportunity to be part of the film Pooveli. However, I eventually left films because I got bored. I wasn’t enjoying my work."

He quit acting in films after 2015 and moved to New Zealand. Sharing that he has faced bankruptcy four times, Abbas said, "To provide for my family, I worked as a bike mechanic, cleaned toilets, and drove taxis in New Zealand."

As of now, Abbas is working as a motivational speaker. In his film career, Abbas has appeared in several blockbuster films such as 'Padayappa' (1999), 'Kandukondain Kandukondain' (2000), 'Hey Ram' (2000), 'Aanandham' (2001), and 'Minnale' (2001).

